Dodgers’ Hyun-Jin Ryu finishes behind Mets’ Jacob deGrom for NL Cy Young Award

Hyun-Jin Ryu’s bid to become the ninth Dodger to win the Cy Young Award fell short Wednesday. New York Mets right-hander Jacob deGrom won the award for the second year in a row, beating out Ryu and Washington Nationals right-hander Max Scherzer. Ryu and Scherzer finished tied for second in voting by the Baseball Writers Assn. of America.

DeGrom led the National League with 255 strikeouts in 204 innings. He finished second in the majors in earned-run average (2.43) to Ryu (2.32) and second in the NL to Scherzer in fielding independent pitching (2.67).

Scherzer, a three-time Cy Young Award winner, finished in the top three of voting for the fourth consecutive season and in the top five for the seventh consecutive year.

Ryu led the majors with a 2.32 earned-run average and issued a league-low 1.18 walks per nine innings. He logged 187 2/3 innings — his most since his rookie season in 2013 — between 29 starts during the regular season and one in the playoffs. It was his best season since coming from South Korea to begin his major league career.

He peaked in 18 starts between April 26 and Aug. 11, compiling a 1.18 ERA to become the favorite to win the Cy Young until his candidacy plunged over his next four outings. He started the All-Star Game for the National League along the way. But he pitched to a 9.95 ERA his next four games, prompting the Dodgers shut him down for 10 days. The respite put Ryu back on track; he allowed three runs across 21 innings in his three final regular-season starts.

Ryu surrendered two runs in five innings in the Dodgers’ win in Game 3 of the National League Division Series against the Nationals. It could’ve been his final appearance in a Dodgers uniform. Last year, he took a chance on himself by taking the Dodgers’ one-year, $17.9 million qualifying offer over entering free agency. He had posted a 1.97 ERA over 15 starts in 2018, but missed three months with a groin injury. Durability questions remained.

But the decision paid off; he enters the open market this offseason as one of the top pitchers available. He will attract significant interest — maybe enough to drive his price beyond the Dodgers’ comfort zone. But Ryu has enjoyed playing in Los Angeles, perhaps giving the Dodgers an edge in his pursuit and a chance to retain him at a discount.

“There are always discussions,” Dodgers president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman said Wednesday at the general managers meetings. “I think all talented players available in the marketplace, it’s our job to have conversations. So I think it’s safe to assume there are conversations [regarding Ryu] — and just the amount of respect we have for him.”

Rich Hill is another member of the Dodgers’ 2019 starting rotation that has hit free agency, leaving Los Angeles with two spots to fill. Friedman reiterated Wednesday that the team plans on having Julio Urias in the rotation next season. Urias pitched out of the bullpen for most of 2019 in a hybrid role the Dodgers created to ensure he did not suffer any setbacks two years removed from major shoulder surgery.

Urias, as it stands, would join Walker Buehler, Clayton Kershaw, and Kenta Maeda in the rotation. Friedman said Ross Stripling, who bounced between the rotation and bullpen in 2019, would have a chance to compete for a rotation spot. Prospects Dustin May and Tony Gonsolin are also in the mix.

The plans are subject to change depending on how the Dodgers’ offseason unfolds. They could bring back Ryu or Hill. They could re-sign both or neither. They could drop huge money on Gerrit Cole or Stephen Strasburg. They could sign a free-agent pitcher in the tier below like Zack Wheeler or acquire a starter via trade.

Friedman insisted the Dodgers will not seek to plug specific holes, but bolstering the rotation is likely. They could do it by retaining one of their own coming off a career year.