Dodgers

Dodgers react to Astros sign-stealing scandal: ‘They cheated. They got away with it’

Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner says the team has no interest in being awarded the 2017 World Series title.
(Rob Tringali / Getty Images)
By Austin KnoblauchWeb Editor and Staff Writer 
Jan. 25, 2020
1:30 PM
In their first public comments since Major League Baseball punished the Houston Astros for stealing signs during the 2017 season, Dodgers players and executives made it clear what they thought about the scandal involving the team they lost to in the World Series.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts was among the first representatives from the team to speak to reporters during Saturday’s fan fest at Dodger Stadium.

Next to have his say on the matter was Andrew Friedman, the Dodgers’ president of baseball operations. Friedman is not happy with how the Astros have handled the situation since being punished by MLB last week:

Veteran third baseman Justin Turner then weighed in, saying the team has no interest in being awarded the 2017 World Series title. Many people, including L.A. City Council members, believe MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred should give the title to the Dodgers.

Dodgers utilty player Enrique Hernandez gave an even more abrupt appraisal of the situation:

Pitcher Ross Stripling believes the Astros’ 2017 World Series title has already been tainted in the view of public opinion:

The Times will have more on the Dodgers’ reactions to the Astros cheating scandal soon.

Austin Knoblauch
Austin Knoblauch is a multiplatform editor at the Los Angeles Times. He previously worked as an editor and writer at NFL.com. He initially joined The Times in 2005, serving in various web editing and reporting roles. Knoblauch’s favorite sports are hockey and auto racing. He is a native of Southern California and graduated from Mount St. Mary’s University in Los Angeles.
