Dodgers react to Astros sign-stealing scandal: ‘They cheated. They got away with it’

In their first public comments since Major League Baseball punished the Houston Astros for stealing signs during the 2017 season, Dodgers players and executives made it clear what they thought about the scandal involving the team they lost to in the World Series.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts was among the first representatives from the team to speak to reporters during Saturday’s fan fest at Dodger Stadium.

When asked if he believed the #Astros’ punishment was sufficient, Roberts said he supports commissioner Rob Manfred’s decisions. #Dodgers — Jorge Castillo (@jorgecastillo) January 25, 2020

Dave Roberts won’t say if MLB should strip Astros of 2017 title: “ We have a certain biased viewpoint .. my opinion doesn’t matter.” — Bill Shaikin (@BillShaikin) January 25, 2020

Next to have his say on the matter was Andrew Friedman, the Dodgers’ president of baseball operations. Friedman is not happy with how the Astros have handled the situation since being punished by MLB last week:

Andrew Friedman: “There’s nothing we can do about it ... all of my mental energy is focused on the 2020 season, not the 2017 season.” — Bill Shaikin (@BillShaikin) January 25, 2020

Andrew Friedman, asked if Astros have shown enough response: “In my personal opinion, they have not.” — Bill Shaikin (@BillShaikin) January 25, 2020

Veteran third baseman Justin Turner then weighed in, saying the team has no interest in being awarded the 2017 World Series title. Many people, including L.A. City Council members, believe MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred should give the title to the Dodgers.

Justin Turner was adamant about not having the 2017 World Series title given to the #Dodgers. He emphasized it’s not how they want to win one. Asked if he thinks the Astros should vacate their title, he said he didn’t know. — Jorge Castillo (@jorgecastillo) January 25, 2020

Justin Turner on Astros championship: “It’s hard to feel they earned it.” — Bill Shaikin (@BillShaikin) January 25, 2020

Justin Turner: “We don’t want a fake banner hanging in our stadium. We didn’t earn that.” — Bill Shaikin (@BillShaikin) January 25, 2020

Dodgers utilty player Enrique Hernandez gave an even more abrupt appraisal of the situation:

Enrique Hernandez: “They cheated. They got away with it. They got a ring out of it.” — Bill Shaikin (@BillShaikin) January 25, 2020

Pitcher Ross Stripling believes the Astros’ 2017 World Series title has already been tainted in the view of public opinion:

Ross Stripling on Astros 2017 title: “It already has an asterisk next to it.” — Bill Shaikin (@BillShaikin) January 25, 2020

The Times will have more on the Dodgers’ reactions to the Astros cheating scandal soon.