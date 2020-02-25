Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Dodgers

A.J. Pollock hits first home run of the spring in Dodgers’ loss to Diamondbacks

Dodgers outfielder A.J. Pollock homered in a 7-3 spring training loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday.
By Jorge CastilloStaff Writer 
Feb. 25, 2020
3:28 PM
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — 

The Arizona Diamondbacks defeated the Dodgers 7-3 Tuesday at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick.

ON THE MOUND: Victor González got the start in his Cactus League debut and allowed a run in one inning. The left-hander, who was placed on the Dodgers’ 40-man roster during the offseason, gave up two hits, walked one, and struck out a batter. . . . Dennis Santana tossed another scoreless inning — his third of the spring — and struck out the side in the third.

AT THE PLATE: A.J. Pollock, starting in center field against his former team, slugged a two-run home run to the opposite field off left-hander Matt Grace for his first homer of the spring. . . . Shortstop Corey Seager went two for two with a run-scoring double. . . . Third baseman Justin Turner doubled and walked in his two plate appearances.

EXTRA BASES: Dodgers first base coach George Lombard recently suffered a heel injury and was in a walking boot. Manager Dave Roberts said Lombard will sit out “seven to 10 days.” Game planning and communications coach Danny Lehmann coached first base Tuesday.

UP NEXT: Dodgers pitching prospect Josiah Gray will make his spring debut in a start against the Angels at Camelback Ranch on Wednesday The right-hander, named the organization’s minor league pitcher of the year in 2019, compiled a 2.28 ERA in 25 starts and one relief outing across three levels last season. Gray was acquired from the Cincinnati Reds along with Jeter Downs and Homer Bailey in December 2018 as part of a package for Yasiel Puig, Matt Kemp, Alex Wood and Kyle Farmer. First pitch is scheduled for noon PST.

Jorge Castillo
Jorge Castillo covers the Dodgers for the Los Angeles Times.
