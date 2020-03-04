Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Dodgers

Justin Turner is hit by pitch in Dodgers spring training win over Giants

Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner slides over in an attempt to field a grounder against the Cincinnati Reds during a spring training game Monday in Arizona.
(Ross D. Franklin / Associated Press)
By Mike DiGiovannaStaff Writer 
March 4, 2020
8:29 PM
PHOENIX — 

The Dodgers beat the San Francisco Giants 4-0 in a spring training game at Camelback Ranch in Phoenix.

ON THE MOUND: An interesting night for Clayton Kershaw had nothing to do with his three scoreless innings, in which he allowed two hits, struck out four, walked none and threw 43 pitches, 25 for strikes. After Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner was hit by a pitch in the first, Kershaw hit Giants catcher Rob Brantly with a pitch in the second. Giants third-base coach Ron Wotus said something to Kershaw after the half-inning, and umpire Tom Woodring quickly stepped between the two before escorting Kershaw off the field. “He was upset that I hit him,” Kershaw said of Wotus. “That’s fine, it’s part of the game, he’s allowed to be upset. I moved on from there.” Woodring then issued warnings to both benches, a rarity for a spring-training game. “There’s a first time for everything,” Kershaw said. Pedro Baez, Joe Kelly and Scott Alexander threw scoreless innings with two strikeouts, and Brusdar Graterol struck out two in a scoreless ninth, his fastball touching 99 mph.

AT THE PLATE: Turner doubled over in pain after being hit in the back of the left hand by a Johnny Cueto pitch in the first, a scary sight for a third baseman who broke his left wrist when he was hit by a pitch in the spring of 2018 and missed the first six weeks of that season. Turner remained in the game and hit a two-run homer in the third before departing in the fourth. Turner said X-rays on the hand were negative. “I’m all right,” he said. “There’s a little bruise, but I should be fine. I’ve had worse.” Max Muncy doubled to right field and A.J. Pollock hit a two-run double off the left-field wall in the first. Turner’s homer followed a Muncy walk. The Giants used a designated hitter, but Kershaw opted to hit for himself, grounding out to shortstop in the second.

EXTRA BASES: Cody Bellinger sat out his second straight game because of a “knot” in his back, but manager Dave Roberts said the slugger will return to the lineup Thursday. Asked if he injured himself with some aggressive golf swings at a driving range Sunday night, Bellinger said, “No, I did not. I didn’t even hurt myself. I had a knot in my back two days ago. I swung today and it’s 100%. Honestly, I don’t feel anything. I got a full practice in today.” … Utility man Chris Taylor will be sidelined for another day or two because of soreness in the back of his left shoulder, an injury he suffered when he was hit by a pitch last Thursday, and a sore right forearm from a check swing earlier in camp. … Left-hander Alex Wood threw three innings and 45 pitches in an exhibition game against a visiting Korean team Wednesday. … Former Dodgers first baseman Eric Karros and shortstop Cesar Izturis joined the team as guest instructors on Wednesday.

UP NEXT: Right-hander Walker Buehler is scheduled to start against Oakland right-hander Mike Fiers at HoHoKam Park in Mesa, Ariz. TV: SportsNet LA, noon PST.

Mike DiGiovanna
Mike DiGiovanna is a sports writer who contributes to the coverage of the Dodgers, Angels and Chargers for the Los Angeles Times. He won Associated Press Sports Editors awards for feature-story writing in 2017 and game-story writing in 2001 and Orange County Press Club Awards for feature and game-story writing in 1996 and 1997. A native of East Lyme, Conn., and a graduate of Cal State Fullerton, he began writing for The Times in 1981. He has been covering Major League Baseball since 1995 and spent 19 years as the paper’s Angels beat writer and two on the Dodgers.
