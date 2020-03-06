Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Dodgers

Ross Stripling makes solid start for Dodgers, who fall to Mariners in spring game

Dodgers right-hander Ross Stripling pitches against the Orioles on Sept. 11, 2019, in Baltimore.
The Dodgers’ Ross Stripling, shown Sept. 11 against the Orioles, continued to work on his new changeup grip Friday night.
(Patrick Smith / Getty Images)
By Jack HarrisStaff Writer 
March 6, 2020
9:23 PM
PHOENIX — 

The Dodgers lost 9-3 to the Seattle Mariners in a spring training exhibition game Friday night at Camelback Ranch.

ON THE MOUND: Ross Stripling continued to get stretched out, giving up one run in a three-inning start. The right-hander, who is hoping to crack the starting rotation but seems likely to return to the swingman bullpen role he served last season, surrendered four hits, struck out three and yielded a solo home run to the Mariners’ Jake Fraley while continuing to work on his new changeup grip. ... Reliever Dennis Santana pitched his fifth scoreless inning of the spring. Afterward, manager Dave Roberts said the 23-year-old prospect is “right there at the front of the conversation” for earning a roster spot in the bullpen. “If you’re talking about standouts up to this point in camp,” Roberts said, “he’s at the top of the list.”

AT THE PLATE: After getting hit by a pitch Wednesday night, third baseman Justin Turner returned to the lineup Friday and recorded a base hit. Shortstop Corey Seager had two hits, including a double, and scored two runs. Infielder Gavin Lux tacked on a single as the designated hitter.

EXTRA BASES: Outfielder Mookie Betts was a last-minute scratch after coming down with a stomachache. “A couple hours before the game, he just said he wasn’t feeling well, couldn’t keep his food down,” Roberts said. “I don’t know if it was something he ate. Trying to get him in there tomorrow potentially, but to run him in there tonight made no sense.” … Chris Taylor could return Saturday from soreness in the back of his left shoulder, an injury he suffered when he was hit by a pitch a week ago. … Reliever Blake Treinen is scheduled to make his Cactus League debut Saturday.

UP NEXT: The Dodgers host the Colorado Rockies on Saturday at Camelback Ranch. David Price is scheduled to make his second start of the spring. TV: SportsNet LA, noon PST.

Jack Harris
Jack Harris is a sports reporter at the Los Angeles Times. Before becoming a staff writer with The Times, Harris interned at the paper. A Phoenix native, he has previously covered Arizona State athletics for 247Sports and has appeared in the Arizona Republic, Dallas Morning News and San Jose Mercury News. His work has been recognized by the Society of Professional Journalists and the Hearst Foundation.
