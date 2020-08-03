Dodgers starting lineup vs. Padres: Mookie Betts will not play

Mookie Betts will not be in the Dodgers’ lineup Monday against the San Diego Padres after injuring his left middle finger Sunday. It will be the first game he sits as a Dodger.

Betts exited the Dodgers’ win over the Arizona Diamondbacks in the seventh inning. He appeared to have suffered the finger injury during his at-bat in the fifth inning, which he ended with his second home run of the season.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Betts was pulled when swelling increased, but X-rays on the right fielder’s finger were negative. Roberts on Monday said the swelling remained “substantial.” He said Betts “probably” won’t be available Monday but could be used for defense.

Betts is batting .289 with two home runs and five doubles in 49 plate appearances this season. Defensively, he delivered a 305-foot outfield assist at Chase Field on Saturday to nab a runner at third base.

Joc Pederson will lead off and play right field in place of Betts on Monday opposite Padres right-hander Chris Paddack.

The Dodgers (7-3) will counter Paddack with another confident budding ace: Walker Buehler. The right-hander will make his second start of the season. He was charged with two runs on three hits across 3 2/3 innings in his season debut against the Houston Astros last Tuesday.

The upstart Padres, potentially finally real playoff contenders, will present a challenge headed by shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. and Manny Machado. San Diego (6-4) enters the series first the majors in total runs scored (59) and second in walks (47).

Dodgers’ starting lineup for Monday’s game:

