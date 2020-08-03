Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
Dodgers

Dodgers starting lineup vs. Padres: Mookie Betts will not play

Dodgers' Mookie Betts runs to third base against the Arizona Diamondbacks.
Dodgers right fielder Mookie Betts will not play against the San Diego Padres on Monday after sustaining a finger injury against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Sunday.
(Ross D. Franklin / Associated Press)
By Jorge CastilloStaff Writer 
Aug. 3, 2020
3:05 PM
Share
1

SAN DIEGO — Mookie Betts will not be in the Dodgers’ lineup Monday against the San Diego Padres after injuring his left middle finger Sunday. It will be the first game he sits as a Dodger.

Betts exited the Dodgers’ win over the Arizona Diamondbacks in the seventh inning. He appeared to have suffered the finger injury during his at-bat in the fifth inning, which he ended with his second home run of the season.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Betts was pulled when swelling increased, but X-rays on the right fielder’s finger were negative. Roberts on Monday said the swelling remained “substantial.” He said Betts “probably” won’t be available Monday but could be used for defense.

Betts is batting .289 with two home runs and five doubles in 49 plate appearances this season. Defensively, he delivered a 305-foot outfield assist at Chase Field on Saturday to nab a runner at third base.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Joc Pederson will lead off and play right field in place of Betts on Monday opposite Padres right-hander Chris Paddack.

The Dodgers (7-3) will counter Paddack with another confident budding ace: Walker Buehler. The right-hander will make his second start of the season. He was charged with two runs on three hits across 3 2/3 innings in his season debut against the Houston Astros last Tuesday.

The upstart Padres, potentially finally real playoff contenders, will present a challenge headed by shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. and Manny Machado. San Diego (6-4) enters the series first the majors in total runs scored (59) and second in walks (47).

Dodgers’ starting lineup for Monday’s game:

2

1. Joc Pederson — Right field

Dodgers first baseman Joc Pederson.
(Kent Nishimura; Allison Hong / Los Angeles Times)

3

2. Max Muncy — Second base

Dodgers infielder Max Muncy.
(Kent Nishimura; Allison Hong / Los Angeles Times)

Advertisement

4

3. Justin Turner — Third Base

Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner.
(Kent Nishimura; Allison Hong / Los Angeles Times)

5

4. Cody Bellinger — Center field

Dodgers first baseman/outfielder Cody Bellinger.
(Kent Nishimura; Allison Hong / Los Angeles Times)

6

5. AJ Pollock - Left field

Dodgers outfielder AJ Pollock.
(Kent Nishimura; Allison Hong / Los Angeles Times)

7

6. Corey Seager — Designated hitter

Dodgers shortstop Corey Seager.
(Kent Nishimura; Allison Hong / Los Angeles Times)

8

7. Chris Taylor — Shortstop

Dodgers utility player Chris Taylor.
(Kent Nishimura; Allison Hong / Los Angeles Times)

9

8. Matt Beaty — First base

Dodgers infielder Matt Beaty.
(Kent Nishimura; Allison Hong / Los Angeles Times)

10

9. Will Smith — Catcher

Dodgers catcher Will Smith.
(Kent Nishimura; Allison Hong / Los Angeles Times)

11

Walker Buehler — Starting pitcher

Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw
(Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)

Share
Dodgers
Jorge Castillo

Jorge Castillo covers the Dodgers for the Los Angeles Times.