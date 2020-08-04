Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Dodgers

Dodgers lineup vs. Padres: Mookie Betts still nursing injury

Dodgers outfielder Joc Pederson poses for a portrait.
Joc Pederson will start in right field for the Dodgers against the San Diego Padres on Tuesday.
(Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)
By Jack HarrisStaff Writer 
Aug. 4, 2020
2:50 PM
Mookie Betts is out of the Dodgers’ starting lineup for the second straight game, with the team set to play the second of a three-game series against the San Diego Padres on Tuesday night.

Betts has been battling a swollen left middle finger that was injured during Sunday’s series finale in Arizona. Monday’s loss to the Padres was the first game Betts had missed as a Dodger.

“Playing defense wasn’t that bad, [but] I don’t know if I can hold a bat,” Betts said during a radio interview with AM 570 on Monday. “We’re so deep on our team, I would rather not play at 50-60%. I would rather let some guys play at 100%.”

During a pregame Zoom call, manager Dave Roberts said Betts’ swelling had “dissipated some, but not where we feel comfortable having him out there.”

Betts tried taking practice swings Monday but still felt discomfort in his hand.

“The hope is is to get him back in there tomorrow,” Roberts added. “But we’ll see how it progresses.”

Joc Pederson will take Betts’ place in right field and lead off for a second consecutive game, a role he immediately embraced Monday by hitting his 21st career leadoff home run.

Pederson is one of six left-handed batters in the Dodgers’ lineup with the Padres starting hard-throwing right-hander Dinelson Lamet, who has a 1.80 ERA and 15 strikeouts in two starts (10 total innings) this season.

One of those lefties, Corey Seager, will be the designated hitter for a second straight day after missing Sunday’s game with a left quad issue. Kiké Hernández will fill in at shortstop.

“I think Corey could have played defense today,” Roberts said. “I expect him to play defense tomorrow. But I just wanted to give it one more day.”

Right-handed rookie Dustin May will pitch for the Dodgers. In his first two starts, the sinkerball-specialist gave up two total runs in 7 2/3 combined innings. Austin Barnes will be his catcher.

“He’s got to be able to incorporate the breaking ball and work ahead,” Roberts said when asked what May needs to do to work deeper into starts. “He’s an uncomfortable at-bat, so if he can get strike one, it should be better.”

Dodgers’ starting lineup for Tuesday’s game:

1. Joc Pederson — Right field

Dodgers first baseman Joc Pederson.
(Kent Nishimura; Allison Hong / Los Angeles Times)

2. Max Muncy — Second base

Dodgers infielder Max Muncy.
(Kent Nishimura; Allison Hong / Los Angeles Times)

3. Justin Turner — Third Base

Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner.
(Kent Nishimura; Allison Hong / Los Angeles Times)

4. Cody Bellinger — Center field

Dodgers first baseman/outfielder Cody Bellinger.
(Kent Nishimura; Allison Hong / Los Angeles Times)

5. Corey Seager — Designated hitter

Dodgers shortstop Corey Seager.
(Kent Nishimura; Allison Hong / Los Angeles Times)

6. Matt Beaty — Left field

Dodgers infielder Matt Beaty.
(Kent Nishimura; Allison Hong / Los Angeles Times)

7. Edwin Ríos — First base

Dodgers infielder Edwin Rios.
(Kent Nishimura; Allison Hong / Los Angeles Times)

8. Kiké Hernández — Shortstop

Dodgers utility player Kike Hernandez.
(Kent Nishimura; Allison Hong / Los Angeles Times)

9. Austin Barnes — Catcher

Dodgers catcher Austin Barnes.
(Kent Nishimura; Allison Hong / Los Angeles Times)

Dustin May — Starting pitcher

Dodgers pitcher Dustin May.
(Kent Nishimura; Allison Hong / Los Angeles Times)

Jack Harris

Jack Harris is a sports reporter at the Los Angeles Times. Before becoming a staff writer with The Times, Harris interned at the paper. A Phoenix native, he has previously covered Arizona State athletics for 247Sports and has appeared in the Arizona Republic, Dallas Morning News and San Jose Mercury News. His work has been recognized by the Society of Professional Journalists and the Hearst Foundation.