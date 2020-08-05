Dodgers starting lineup vs. Padres: Mookie Betts misses a third straight start

Mookie Betts isn’t in the Dodgers’ lineup Wednesday against the San Diego Padres for the third straight day because of an injured left middle finger.

Betts appeared in the ninth inning of the win Tuesday as a defensive replacement, but hasn’t taken an at-bat since homering against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Sunday. Betts hurt the finger earlier during the plate appearance.

The former MVP tried swinging a bat Monday, but experienced discomfort. Manager Dave Roberts said Tuesday that the swelling had subsided. He said he hoped Betts would start Wednesday, but that isn’t happening.

The Dodgers are off Thursday before beginning a three-game set against the San Francisco Giants at Dodger Stadium. Betts could return Friday after giving the finger four days to improve.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Joc Pederson will start for Betts in right field, but he won’t lead off. Instead, AJ Pollock, the Dodgers’ designated hitter Wednesday, will bat first opposite Padres right-hander Garrett Richards. Pollock came off the bench Tuesday to deliver a double and third home run of the season in his two plate appearances, improving his batting average to .365.

Corey Seager will return to shortstop after two games as the designated hitter while recovering from a quad issue.

Earlier Wednesday, the Dodgers announced they recalled utilityman Zach McKinstry and optioned left-hander Victor González. It’s McKinstry’s first time on a major-league roster. The 33rd-round pick in 2016 impressed officials both in spring training and training camp after a breakout 2019 season at the double-A and triple-A levels.

Ross Stripling will take the mound for the Dodgers on Wednesday for his third start as the Dodgers look to take the three-game series from the upstart Padres at Petco Park.

Dodgers’ starting lineup for Wednesday’s game: