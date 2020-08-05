Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Dodgers starting lineup vs. Padres: Mookie Betts misses a third straight start

Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Ross Stripling throws to the plate.
Dodgers starting pitcher Ross Stripling delivers against the San Francisco Giants on July 24.
(Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press)
By Jorge CastilloStaff Writer 
Aug. 5, 2020
3:14 PM
SAN DIEGO — Mookie Betts isn’t in the Dodgers’ lineup Wednesday against the San Diego Padres for the third straight day because of an injured left middle finger.

Betts appeared in the ninth inning of the win Tuesday as a defensive replacement, but hasn’t taken an at-bat since homering against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Sunday. Betts hurt the finger earlier during the plate appearance.

The former MVP tried swinging a bat Monday, but experienced discomfort. Manager Dave Roberts said Tuesday that the swelling had subsided. He said he hoped Betts would start Wednesday, but that isn’t happening.

The Dodgers are off Thursday before beginning a three-game set against the San Francisco Giants at Dodger Stadium. Betts could return Friday after giving the finger four days to improve.

Joc Pederson will start for Betts in right field, but he won’t lead off. Instead, AJ Pollock, the Dodgers’ designated hitter Wednesday, will bat first opposite Padres right-hander Garrett Richards. Pollock came off the bench Tuesday to deliver a double and third home run of the season in his two plate appearances, improving his batting average to .365.

Corey Seager will return to shortstop after two games as the designated hitter while recovering from a quad issue.

Earlier Wednesday, the Dodgers announced they recalled utilityman Zach McKinstry and optioned left-hander Victor González. It’s McKinstry’s first time on a major-league roster. The 33rd-round pick in 2016 impressed officials both in spring training and training camp after a breakout 2019 season at the double-A and triple-A levels.

Ross Stripling will take the mound for the Dodgers on Wednesday for his third start as the Dodgers look to take the three-game series from the upstart Padres at Petco Park.

Dodgers’ starting lineup for Wednesday’s game:

1. AJ Pollock — Designated hitter

Dodgers outfielder AJ Pollock.
(Kent Nishimura; Allison Hong / Los Angeles Times)

2. Max Muncy — First base

Dodgers infielder Max Muncy.
(Kent Nishimura; Allison Hong / Los Angeles Times)

3. Justin Turner — Third Base

Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner.
(Kent Nishimura; Allison Hong / Los Angeles Times)

4. Cody Bellinger — Center field

Dodgers first baseman/outfielder Cody Bellinger.
(Kent Nishimura; Allison Hong / Los Angeles Times)

5. Corey Seager — Shortstop

Dodgers shortstop Corey Seager.
(Kent Nishimura; Allison Hong / Los Angeles Times)

6. Chris Taylor — Left field

Dodgers utility player Chris Taylor.
(Kent Nishimura; Allison Hong / Los Angeles Times)

7. Joc Pederson — Right field

Dodgers first baseman Joc Pederson.
(Kent Nishimura; Allison Hong / Los Angeles Times)

8. Will Smith — Catcher

Dodgers catcher Will Smith.
(Kent Nishimura; Allison Hong / Los Angeles Times)

9. Kiké Hernández — Second base

Dodgers utility player Kike Hernandez.
(Kent Nishimura; Allison Hong / Los Angeles Times)

Ross Stripling — Starting pitcher

Dodgers pitcher Ross Stripling.
(Kent Nishimura; Allison Hong / Los Angeles Times)

Jorge Castillo

Jorge Castillo covers the Dodgers for the Los Angeles Times.