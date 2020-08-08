Dodgers lineup vs. San Francisco Giants: Corey Seager is out with back discomfort

As expected, Corey Seager will miss the Dodgers’ game Saturday night against the San Francisco Giants with back discomfort that forced him to exit Friday’s game early.

The shortstop did receive clean results on a scan of his back taken Friday night and remains day to day, according to manager Dave Roberts.

“Last night even, there was a little bit less discomfort,” Roberts said during a pregame videoconference call Saturday. “I talked to him briefly last night after the game, so that was encouraging. Today, he’s probably just going to get treatment. I don’t see him doing any baseball activities.”

Chris Taylor will fill in for Seager at shortstop, one of six right-handed batters set to face Giants starter Johnny Cueto. On opening day, Cueto allowed one run over four innings against the Dodgers.

Clayton Kershaw will go for the Dodgers, taking the mound for the second time this season after returning from a back injury of his own that forced him to miss opening day.

In his season debut Sunday, Kershaw blanked the Arizona Diamondbacks over 5 2/3 auspicious innings, reaching 93 mph with his fastball and forcing repeated swings and misses with his slider and curveball in a six-strikeout display.

The 32-year-old will once again be caught by Austin Barnes.

“They think a lot alike,” Roberts said of the veteran battery. “There’s certainly trust there. Austin’s receiving, we’ve always talked about, is very good elite. To be quite honest, I feel very confident in Will Smith catching Clayton as well. It’s just right now, we’ve got a day tomorrow, I felt it lined up with Austin.”

Dodgers’ starting lineup for Saturday’s game: