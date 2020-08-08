Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
Dodgers

Dodgers lineup vs. San Francisco Giants: Corey Seager is out with back discomfort

Dodgers shortstop Corey Seager can't reach a ball hit by the Giants on Aug. 7, 2020.
Dodgers shortstop Corey Seager can’t reach a ball hit by the Giants in the second inning Friday night. Back discomfort forced him to leave the game early.
(Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press)
By Jack HarrisStaff Writer 
Aug. 8, 2020
4:01 PM
Share
1

As expected, Corey Seager will miss the Dodgers’ game Saturday night against the San Francisco Giants with back discomfort that forced him to exit Friday’s game early.

The shortstop did receive clean results on a scan of his back taken Friday night and remains day to day, according to manager Dave Roberts.

“Last night even, there was a little bit less discomfort,” Roberts said during a pregame videoconference call Saturday. “I talked to him briefly last night after the game, so that was encouraging. Today, he’s probably just going to get treatment. I don’t see him doing any baseball activities.”

Chris Taylor will fill in for Seager at shortstop, one of six right-handed batters set to face Giants starter Johnny Cueto. On opening day, Cueto allowed one run over four innings against the Dodgers.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Dodgers

Mookie Betts shows Dodgers that no task is too small for him

Los Angeles Dodgers' Mookie Betts runs to third base against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Dodgers

Mookie Betts shows Dodgers that no task is too small for him

Mookie Betts’ prowess as a water boy in high school came in handy this past week when he was sidelined from the Dodgers because of a finger injury.

More Coverage

Corey Seager sustains injury in Dodgers’ victory over Giants

Clayton Kershaw will go for the Dodgers, taking the mound for the second time this season after returning from a back injury of his own that forced him to miss opening day.

In his season debut Sunday, Kershaw blanked the Arizona Diamondbacks over 5 2/3 auspicious innings, reaching 93 mph with his fastball and forcing repeated swings and misses with his slider and curveball in a six-strikeout display.

The 32-year-old will once again be caught by Austin Barnes.

“They think a lot alike,” Roberts said of the veteran battery. “There’s certainly trust there. Austin’s receiving, we’ve always talked about, is very good elite. To be quite honest, I feel very confident in Will Smith catching Clayton as well. It’s just right now, we’ve got a day tomorrow, I felt it lined up with Austin.”

Dodgers’ starting lineup for Saturday’s game:

Advertisement

2

1. Joc Pederson — Designated hitter

Dodgers first baseman Joc Pederson.
(Kent Nishimura; Allison Hong / Los Angeles Times)

3

2. Mookie Betts — Right field

Dodgers right fielder Mookie Betts.
(Kent Nishimura; Allison Hong / Los Angeles Times)

4

3. Cody Bellinger — Center field

Dodgers first baseman/outfielder Cody Bellinger.
(Kent Nishimura; Allison Hong / Los Angeles Times)

5

4. Justin Turner — Third base

Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner.
(Kent Nishimura; Allison Hong / Los Angeles Times)

6

5. Max Muncy — First base

Dodgers infielder Max Muncy
(Kent Nishimura; Allison Hong / Los Angeles Times)

7

6. AJ Pollock — Left field

Dodgers outfielder AJ Pollock.
(Kent Nishimura; Allison Hong / Los Angeles Times)

8

7. Chris Taylor — Shortstop

Dodgers utility player Chris Taylor.
(Kent Nishimura; Allison Hong / Los Angeles Times)

9

8. Kiké Hernández — Second base

Dodgers utility player Kike Hernandez.
(Kent Nishimura; Allison Hong / Los Angeles Times)

10

9. Austin Barnes — Catcher

Dodgers catcher Austin Barnes.
(Kent Nishimura; Allison Hong / Los Angeles Times)

11

Clayton Kershaw — Starting pitcher

Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw.
(Kent Nishimura; Allison Hong / Los Angeles Times)

Advertisement

Share
Dodgers
Jack Harris

Jack Harris is a sports reporter at the Los Angeles Times. Before becoming a staff writer with The Times, Harris interned at the paper. A Phoenix native, he has previously covered Arizona State athletics for 247Sports and has appeared in the Arizona Republic, Dallas Morning News and San Jose Mercury News. His work has been recognized by the Society of Professional Journalists and the Hearst Foundation.