Dodgers

Dodgers lineup vs. San Diego Padres: Corey Seager sits out; Dustin May starts

Dodgers pitcher Dustin May throws against the Houston Astros.
Dustin May will start for the Dodgers against the San Diego Padres on Monday.
(David J. Phillip / Associated Press)
By Jorge CastilloStaff Writer 
Aug. 10, 2020
3:03 PM
Corey Seager isn’t in the Dodgers’ starting lineup for the third straight game Monday against the San Diego Padres as he continues nursing a back injury.

Seager injured his back diving for a ball Friday against the San Francisco Giants. Chris Taylor will start at shortstop Monday in the Dodgers’ series opener opposite the upstart Padres at Dodger Stadium.

Dustin May will make his fourth start of the season. The rookie right-hander has posted a 2.63 earned-run average across 13 2/3 innings. The Padres will counter with right-hander Luis Perdomo, who is 1-6 with a 8.08 ERA in 13 career appearances against the Dodgers.

Dodgers’ starting lineup for Monday’s game:

1. Joc Pederson — Left field

Dodgers first baseman Joc Pederson.
(Kent Nishimura; Allison Hong / Los Angeles Times)

2. Mookie Betts — Right field

Dodgers right fielder Mookie Betts.
(Kent Nishimura; Allison Hong / Los Angeles Times)

3. Cody Bellinger — Center field

Dodgers first baseman/outfielder Cody Bellinger.
(Kent Nishimura; Allison Hong / Los Angeles Times)

4. Justin Turner — Third base

Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner.
(Kent Nishimura; Allison Hong / Los Angeles Times)

5. Max Muncy — Second base

Dodgers infielder Max Muncy
(Kent Nishimura; Allison Hong / Los Angeles Times)

6. Chris Taylor — Shortstop

Dodgers utility player Chris Taylor.
(Kent Nishimura; Allison Hong / Los Angeles Times)

7. Matt Beaty — Designated hitter

Dodgers infielder Matt Beaty.
(Kent Nishimura; Allison Hong / Los Angeles Times)

8. Edwin Ríos — First baseman

Dodgers catcher Will Smith.
(Kent Nishimura; Allison Hong / Los Angeles Times)

9. Will Smith — Catcher

Dodgers catcher Will Smith.
(Kent Nishimura; Allison Hong / Los Angeles Times)

Dustin May — Starting pitcher

Dodgers pitcher Dustin May.
(Kent Nishimura; Allison Hong / Los Angeles Times)

Dodgers
Jorge Castillo

Jorge Castillo covers the Dodgers for the Los Angeles Times.