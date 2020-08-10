Dodgers lineup vs. San Diego Padres: Corey Seager sits out; Dustin May starts

Corey Seager isn’t in the Dodgers’ starting lineup for the third straight game Monday against the San Diego Padres as he continues nursing a back injury.

Seager injured his back diving for a ball Friday against the San Francisco Giants. Chris Taylor will start at shortstop Monday in the Dodgers’ series opener opposite the upstart Padres at Dodger Stadium.

Dustin May will make his fourth start of the season. The rookie right-hander has posted a 2.63 earned-run average across 13 2/3 innings. The Padres will counter with right-hander Luis Perdomo, who is 1-6 with a 8.08 ERA in 13 career appearances against the Dodgers.

Dodgers’ starting lineup for Monday’s game:

Advertisement