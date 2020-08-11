Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Dodgers lineup vs. San Diego Padres: Corey Seager to miss fourth game in a row

Dodgers starter Ross Stripling delivers against the San Diego Padres on Aug. 5.
(Gregory Bull / Associated Press)
By Jorge CastilloStaff Writer 
Aug. 11, 2020
3:01 PM
The Dodgers will be without Corey Seager for the fourth consecutive game Tuesday when they face the San Diego Padres at Dodger Stadium.

Seager injured his back Friday against San Francisco and hasn’t played since. The shortstop did some agility drills and played catch on the field Monday before the Dodgers’ 2-1 loss to the Padres, but hasn’t swung a bat yet.

Chris Taylor will start at shortstop again Tuesday. AJ Pollock, the Dodgers’ hottest healthy hitter, is back in the lineup in center field batting fifth. Cody Bellinger will start at first base and Max Muncy will make his second start as the designated hitter.

Ross Stripling will make his fourth start of the season. The right-hander allowed four runs in 5-2/3 innings against the Padres last week in San Diego.

Dodgers’ starting lineup for Tuesday’s game:

1. Joc Pederson — Left field

Dodgers first baseman Joc Pederson.
(Kent Nishimura; Allison Hong / Los Angeles Times)

2. Mookie Betts — Right field

Dodgers right fielder Mookie Betts.
(Kent Nishimura; Allison Hong / Los Angeles Times)

3. Cody Bellinger — First base

Dodgers first baseman/outfielder Cody Bellinger.
(Kent Nishimura; Allison Hong / Los Angeles Times)

4. Justin Turner — Third base

Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner.
(Kent Nishimura; Allison Hong / Los Angeles Times)

7. AJ Pollock — Center field

Dodgers outfielder AJ Pollock.
(Kent Nishimura; Allison Hong / Los Angeles Times)

5. Max Muncy — Designated hitter

Dodgers infielder Max Muncy
(Kent Nishimura; Allison Hong / Los Angeles Times)

6. Chris Taylor — Shortstop

Dodgers utility player Chris Taylor.
(Kent Nishimura; Allison Hong / Los Angeles Times)

8. Kiké Hernández — Second base

Dodgers utility player Kike Hernandez.
(Kent Nishimura; Allison Hong / Los Angeles Times)

9. Austin Barnes — Catcher

Dodgers catcher Austin Barnes.
(Kent Nishimura; Allison Hong / Los Angeles Times)

Ross Stripling — Starting pitcher

Dodgers pitcher Ross Stripling.
(Kent Nishimura; Allison Hong / Los Angeles Times)

Jorge Castillo

Jorge Castillo covers the Dodgers for the Los Angeles Times.