Dodgers lineup vs. San Diego Padres: Corey Seager to miss fourth game in a row

The Dodgers will be without Corey Seager for the fourth consecutive game Tuesday when they face the San Diego Padres at Dodger Stadium.

Seager injured his back Friday against San Francisco and hasn’t played since. The shortstop did some agility drills and played catch on the field Monday before the Dodgers’ 2-1 loss to the Padres, but hasn’t swung a bat yet.

Chris Taylor will start at shortstop again Tuesday. AJ Pollock, the Dodgers’ hottest healthy hitter, is back in the lineup in center field batting fifth. Cody Bellinger will start at first base and Max Muncy will make his second start as the designated hitter.

Ross Stripling will make his fourth start of the season. The right-hander allowed four runs in 5-2/3 innings against the Padres last week in San Diego.

Dodgers’ starting lineup for Tuesday’s game:

