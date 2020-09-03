Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Dodgers

Cody Bellinger returns to Dodgers lineup against Diamondbacks

Dodgers' A.J. Pollock is congratulated by Cody Bellinger.
Dodgers’ A.J. Pollock is congratulated by Cody Bellinger after he hit a two-run home run against the San Francisco Giants on Aug. 27 in San Francisco.
( Ezra Shaw / Getty Images)
By Jack HarrisStaff Writer 
Sep. 3, 2020
3:44 PM
Cody Bellinger will return to the Dodgers’ lineup Thursday after missing two games with an injury to his right lat area.

The reigning National League MVP will play first base and bat fourth as the Dodgers look for a sweep of the Arizona Diamondbacks at Dodger Stadium. Chris Taylor will start in center field.

Bellinger suffered his injury during pregame batting practice Tuesday, knocking him out the lineup amid a recent 14-for-41 (.341 average) streak at the plate.

After batting under .200 for most of the opening month, the 25-year-old had raised his season average to .225 and has 10 home runs, second-most on the team.

Other lineup changes for Thursday’s game include Austin Barnes at catcher and Kiké Hernández at second base. Manager Dave Roberts said rookie Gavin Lux will be back at second base throughout the team’s weekend series against the Colorado Rockies.

Clayton Kershaw (4-1, 1.80 ERA) starts for the Dodgers, who will try to extend their winning streak to at least five for the second time this season.

Right-hander Luke Weaver (1-5, 8.23 ERA) will start for the Diamondbacks, who have lost four in a row and won only one of their past 13 games.

Dodgers
Jack Harris

Jack Harris is a sports reporter at the Los Angeles Times. Before becoming a staff writer with The Times, Harris interned at the paper. A Phoenix native, he has previously covered Arizona State athletics for 247Sports and has appeared in the Arizona Republic, Dallas Morning News and San Jose Mercury News. His work has been recognized by the Society of Professional Journalists and the Hearst Foundation.

