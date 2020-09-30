10 photos capturing Game 1 of Dodgers vs. Brewers in wild-card playoffs

The Dodgers opened the MLB postseason Wednesday with a 4-2 win over the Milwaukee Brewers in Game 1 of the National League wild-card playoffs at Dodger Stadium.

Unfortunately, no fans were at the stadium to see it. Only a vast sea of cardboard cutouts of fans paired with the strange buzz of pumped-in crowd noise silently greeted the teams as they ran onto the field. It provided another surreal spectacle amid a semblance of on-field normality in what surely will be an unforgettable 2020 baseball season.

Here’s a look at some of the best images of the game shot by Los Angeles Times photographers Robert Gauthier and Dania Maxwell.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts and Milwaukee Brewers manager Craig Counsell go over the ground rules before Game 1 of their National League wild-card series at Dodger Stadium on Wednesday. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Dodgers pitcher Walker Buehler delivers to Milwaukee Brewers right fielder Christian Yelich during the first inning. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Dodgers right fielder Mookie Betts doubles in the first inning against the Milwaukee Brewers. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Dodgers fan Josh Gitt waves a bandana while watching Game 1 between the Dodgers and Milwaukee Brewers from a distance outside Dodger Stadium in Elysian Park on Wednesday. (Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)

Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Ryan Braun misses a hit by Mookie Betts during the first inning. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Milwaukee Brewers shortstop Orlando Arcia rounds the bases after hitting a home run off Dodgers pitcher Walker Buehler in the fourth inning. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Milwaukee Brewers shortstop Orlando Arcia, right, celebrates with third base coach Ed Sedar after hitting a two-run homer against Dodgers in the fourth inning. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Dodgers reliever Julio Urias delivers to Milwaukee Brewers right fielder Christian Yelich in the fifth inning. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

A look at Dodger Stadium during Game 1 of the National League wild-card series between the Dodgers and Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday. (Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)