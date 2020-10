After sweeping the Milwaukee Brewers in the wild-card playoffs, the Dodgers opened their best-of-five series National League Division Series against the rival San Diego Padres on Tuesday.

The game marked the first postseason meeting between the two California teams, and it came with the strange COVID-19 twist of the game being played in Arlington, Texas, at Globe Life Field.

Robert Gauthier, a longtime photographer at the Los Angeles Times, captured these images from the Dodgers’ 5-1 victory.

Dodgers starting pitcher Walker Buehler delivers during the first inning of Game 1 of the NLDS against the San Diego Padres. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

San Diego Padres shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. steals second in front of Dodgers second baseman Chris Taylor during the first inning Tuesday. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)

Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, before the start of Game 1 of the NLDS between the Dodgers and Padres on Tuesday. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Some of the cardboard cutouts in the seats at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Dodgers starting pitcher Walker Buehler shouts after striking out San Diego Padres center fielder Trent Grisham with the bases loaded to end the second inning Tuesday. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Dodgers right fielder Mookie Betts strikes out during the third inning Tuesday. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

San Diego’s Will Smith steals second in front of Dodgers second baseman Chris Taylor during Tuesday’s game. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Dodgers second baseman Chris Taylor scores during the sixth inning against the Padres in Game 1. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)

Dodgers starting pitcher Dustin May delivers against the Padres in the fifth inning Tuesday. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

San Diego Padres players, including shortstop Manny Machado, top, complain to umpire Lance Barrett after manager Jayce Tingler, center, made a pitching change in the sixth inning Tuesday. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)

San Diego Padres manager Jayce Tingler argues with home plate umpire Lance Barrett during the sixth inning before being ejected from the game Tuesday. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Dodgers right fielder Mookie Betts makes a chopping gesture after doubling in the sixth inning against the Padres on Tuesday. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)