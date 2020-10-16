Photos: Dodgers defeat Braves in NLCS Game 5

The Dodgers kept their World Series hopes alive for at least another day with a 7-3 victory over the Atlanta Braves in Game 5 of the National League Championship Series at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, on Friday.

After falling behind early, the Dodgers surged into the lead in the sixth inning off a three-run home run by Will Smith. They extended the lead in the seventh off a two-run homer by Corey Seager — the shortstop’s second home run of the game.

Here are some of the best images of the game from longtime Los Angeles Times photographer Robert Gauthier.

Dodgers shortstop Corey Seager strikes out during the first inning of Game 5 of the NLCS against the Atlanta Braves. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Atlanta Braves opener A.J. Minter delivers during the first inning of Game 5 of the NLCS against the Dodgers. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Atlanta’s Freddie Freeman scores on a sacrifice fly in the first inning of Game 5 of the NLCS against the Dodgers. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Atlanta’s Travis d’Arnaud, left, celebrates with teammate Ronald Acuna Jr. after hitting a sacrifice fly in the first inning of Game 5 of the NLCS against the Dodgers. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Dodgers right fielder Mookie Betts makes a catch on a sacrifice fly during the first inning of Game 5 of the NLCS against the Atlanta Braves. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Atlanta Braves baserunner Dansby Swanson slides into third base as Dodgers shortstop Corey Seager catches a late throw during the second inning of Game 5 of the NLCS. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Dodgers right fielder Mookie Betts stretches to make a catch during the third inning of Game 5 of the NLCS against the Atlanta Braves. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Atlanta Braves designated hitter Marcell Ozuna slides into home past Dodgers catcher Will Smith in the third inning. Ozuna was later called out after a replay review determined he did not tag up at third base when Mookie Betts made a catch in right field. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Dodgers right fielder Mookie Betts reacts after striking out in the third inning of Game 5 of the NLCS against the Atlanta Braves. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Dodgers catcher Will Smith hits a three-run home run in the sixth inning of Game 5 of the NLCS against the Atlanta Braves. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Dodgers catcher Will Smith celebrates with third base coach Dino Ebel after hitting a three-run home run in the sixth inning in Game 6 of the NLCS against the Atlanta Braves. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Will Smith, left, celebrates with Dodgers teammate Justin Turner after hitting a three-run home run in Game 5 of the NLCS against the Atlanta Braves. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)