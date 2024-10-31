Photos: Dodgers fans take to the streets after they defeat the Yankees for their 8th World Series title

(Jason Armond/Los Angeles Times)
Crowds of people took to the streets to revel in the Los Angeles Dodgers’ World Series-clinching Game 5 victory over the New York Yankees from downtown Los Angeles to Echo Park, forcing the Los Angeles Police Department to issue several dispersal orders after some businesses were looted and a Metro bus was vandalized and then set ablaze.
Dodgers fans celebrate as fireworks go off in downtown Los Angeles after the Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the New York Yankees in Game 5 of the World Series.
Diana Parra and Jorge Acosta celebrate the Dodgers’ win over the Yankees at Paradise Bar in East L.A.
Fans celebrate L.A.’s win over New York on Whittier Boulevard in East L.A.
Fireworks go off in an intersection in downtown Los Angeles after the Los Angeles Dodgers’ win.
A Los Angeles Fire Department arson investigator takes pictures of an MTA bus that was set on fire in the Echo Park neighborhood of Los Angeles.
Dodgers fans cheer at Tom’s Watch Bar in Los Angeles.
Fans celebrate the Los Angeles Dodgers’ win over the New York Yankees on Whittier Boulevard in East L.A.
A crowd of fans gathers in East L.A. after the Dodgers’ win.
