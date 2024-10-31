Advertisement
Photos: Dodgers fans take to the streets after they defeat the Yankees for their 8th World Series title

Fans celebrate the Los Angeles Dodgers win over the New York Yankees on Whittier Blvd. in East L.A.
(Jason Armond/Los Angeles Times)
By Jason Armond
 and Michael Blackshire
Crowds of people took to the streets to revel in the Los Angeles Dodgers’ World Series-clinching Game 5 victory over the New York Yankees from downtown Los Angeles to Echo Park, forcing the Los Angeles Police Department to issue several dispersal orders after some businesses were looted and a Metro bus was vandalized and then set ablaze.

(Michael Blackshire/Los Angeles Times)

Dodgers fans celebrate as fireworks go off in downtown Los Angeles after the Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the New York Yankees in Game 5 of the World Series.

Diana Parra and Jorge Acosta celebrate the Los Angeles Dodgers win over the New York Yankees at Paradise bar in East LA.
(Jason Armond/Los Angeles Times)

Diana Parra and Jorge Acosta celebrate the Dodgers’ win over the Yankees at Paradise Bar in East L.A.

(Jason Armond/Los Angeles Times)
Fans celebrate L.A.’s win over New York on Whittier Boulevard in East L.A.

Fireworks go off in an intersection in downtown Los Angeles after the Los Angeles Dodgers win.
(Michael Blackshire/Los Angeles Times)

Fireworks go off in an intersection in downtown Los Angeles after the Los Angeles Dodgers’ win.

(Ryan Sun/For The Times)

A Los Angeles Fire Department arson investigator takes pictures of an MTA bus that was set on fire in the Echo Park neighborhood of Los Angeles.

(Michael Blackshire/Los Angeles Times)

Dodgers fans cheer at Tom’s Watch Bar in Los Angeles.

(Jason Armond/Los Angeles Times)

Fans celebrate the Los Angeles Dodgers’ win over the New York Yankees on Whittier Boulevard in East L.A.

(Jason Armond/Los Angeles Times)

A crowd of fans gathers in East L.A. after the Dodgers’ win.

Jason Armond

Jason Armond is a staff photographer at the Los Angeles Times. A native of North Carolina, he graduated from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, where he received a bachelor’s in media and journalism. His work as a photographer and videographer has been recognized by the Hearst Journalism Awards, the White House News Photographers Assn. and the North Carolina College Media Assn. As a freelance visual journalist, his work has been featured in several publications before joining The Times.

Michael Blackshire

Michael Blackshire is a 2023-24 photography fellow at the Los Angeles Times. He previously interned at the Washington Post and Chicago Tribune and his work has been published in the New York Times, the Guardian, the Wall Street Journal, Bloomberg, Huffington Post and New York Magazine. Blackshire is from Kentucky and spent his teenage years in Metro Atlanta. He received his higher education from Western Kentucky University and Ohio University.

