Photos: Dodgers vs. Tampa Bay Rays in Game 1 of World Series

Two days after their comeback from a two-game deficit against the Atlanta Braves in the National League Championship Series, the Dodgers opened their third World Series in four years against the Tampa Bay Rays at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.
Clayton Kershaw was impressive early for the Dodgers on the 32nd anniversary of the team’s 1988 World Series win over the Oakland Athletics. A big fifth inning gave the Dodgers a five-run lead heading into the sixth.
Here are some of the best photos of Game 1 from longtime Los Angeles Times photographers Robert Gauthier and Wally Skalij. In addition, Los Angeles Times veteran photographer Gina Ferazzi captured the scene at Dodger Stadium, where fans watched the game from the parking lot.