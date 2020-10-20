Photos: Dodgers vs. Tampa Bay Rays in Game 1 of World Series

Two days after their comeback from a two-game deficit against the Atlanta Braves in the National League Championship Series, the Dodgers opened their third World Series in four years against the Tampa Bay Rays at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.

Clayton Kershaw was impressive early for the Dodgers on the 32nd anniversary of the team’s 1988 World Series win over the Oakland Athletics. A big fifth inning gave the Dodgers a five-run lead heading into the sixth.

Here are some of the best photos of Game 1 from longtime Los Angeles Times photographers Robert Gauthier and Wally Skalij. In addition, Los Angeles Times veteran photographer Gina Ferazzi captured the scene at Dodger Stadium, where fans watched the game from the parking lot.

Dodgers center fielder Cody Bellinger homers in the fourth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw (22) pitches the first inning against the Rays in game one of the World Series at Globe Life Field. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)

Dodgers Mookie Betts beats the tag of Rays catcher Mike Zunino to sore a run in the 5th inning in Game 1 of the World Series at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas Tuesday. (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)

LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 20, 2020: Dodger fans enjoy Game 1 of the World Series from their cars during a drive-in viewing at Dodger Stadium on October 20, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times)

Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner flies out to Tampa Bay Rays right fielder Hunter Renfroe in the first inning. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Tyler Glasnow delivers against the Dodgers in the first inning. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw throws out Manuel Margot at first base to end the first inning in Game 1. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

