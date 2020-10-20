World Series rosters: Dodgers load up with 15 pitchers and 13 position players

The Dodgers’ World Series roster will be the same as the roster they used to beat the Atlanta Braves for the National League pennant, the club announced Tuesday.

The Dodgers will carry 15 pitchers and 13 position players against the Tampa Bay Rays. While the National League Championship Series didn’t have an off day, which put a premium on pitching depth, the World Series has two scheduled days off. The Dodgers could have replaced at least one pitcher with a position player. But they opted to not interrupt the formula that worked in the previous round.

The Rays, on the other hand, chose to carry one more position player to leave them with 14 position players and 14 pitchers.

They made two changes to the composition they used to outlast the Houston Astros in the American League Championship Series, replacing right-hander Aaron Slegers and left-hander José Alvarado with outfielder Brett Phillips and left-hander Ryan Sherriff — a native of Culver City.

First pitch for Game 1 is scheduled for 5:11 p.m. PDT at Globe Life Field on Tuesday. Clayton Kershaw will start for the Dodgers opposite Rays right-hander Tyler Glasnow.



Dodgers World Series roster

PITCHERS (15): RHP Pedro Baéz, RHP Walker Buehler, RHP Dylan Floro, RHP Tony Gonsolin, LHP Victor González, RHP Brusdar Graterol, RHP Kenley Jansen, RHP Joe Kelly, LHP Clayton Kershaw, LHP Adam Kolarek, RHP Dustin May, LHP Jake McGee, RHP Blake Treinen, LHP Julio Urías, LHP Alex Wood

Catchers (2): Austin Barnes, Will Smith

Infielders (7): Matt Beaty, Kiké Hernández, Max Muncy, Edwin Ríos, Corey Seager, Chris Taylor, Justin Turner

Outfielders (4): Cody Bellinger, Mookie Betts, Joc Pederson, AJ Pollock

Tampa Bay Rays World Series roster

PITCHERS (13): RHP Nick Anderson, RHP Diego Castillo, RHP John Curtiss, RHP Pete Fairbanks, LHP Josh Fleming, RHP Tyler Glasnow, LHP Aaron Loup, LHP Shane McClanahan, RHP Charlie Morton, LHP Ryan Sherriff, LHP Blake Snell, RHP Ryan Thompson, LHP Ryan Yarbrough

CATCHERS (2): Michael Perez, Mike Zunino

INFIELDERS (6): Willy Adames, Mike Brosseau, Ji-Man Choi, Yandy Díaz, Brandon Lowe, Joey Wendle

OUTFIELDERS (7): Randy Arozarena, Kevin Kiermaier, Manuel Margot, Austin Meadows, Hunter Renfroe, Brett Phillips, Yoshi Tsutsugo

