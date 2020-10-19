Tyler Glasnow makes the World Series, adding to the Hart High baseball tradition

Former Newhall Hart pitcher Tyler Glasnow could be the starting pitcher for the Tampa Bay Rays in Tuesday’s Game 1 of the World Series against the Dodgers. It will be another chance to spotlight the success of the Indians’ program under coach Jim Ozella.

Ozella and his assistants get their players ready for the next level.

In the case of Glasnow, he was barely scratching the surface of his talent during his senior year in 2011. The Pittsburgh Pirates signed him as a fifth-round draft pick.

“There’s no straight line to success,” Ozella said. “He is a perfect example. He had one offer on the table from the University of Portland. His progress continued to go up. Everyone loved his curveball, how sharp it was. He had Size 15 shoes. The hands are huge. You couldn’t see the baseball in his hand. He kept growing. He was 6-6 his senior year, and now he’s 6-8. Physically, he continued to develop and it’s really a testament to him. We were always working on his physicality.”

Glasnow showed signs of potential. “There were games he’d put it all together, strike out 10 or 12, and then there were games he’d struggle,” Ozella said. “I think his velocity by senior year was maybe 88 mph.”

It’s now above 100 mph on occasion.

Glasnow would come back to Hart to work out when he was in the minors, and Hart players were thrilled to see him. Ozella said Glasnow was always humble. One time he asked what was happening at Hart and Ozella told him they had a Saturday winter game. “Can I come to watch from the dugout?” Glasnow said.

“He’s a great kid,” Ozella said. “You see that in the interviews on TV. He shows his personality and character. He’s bubbling, excited, honest.”

With Glasnow, Trevor Bauer, Mike Montgomery and Pat Valaika currently representing Hart in the majors — and several more former Hart players in the minors who could be in the majors soon — the Indians are carrying on an impressive baseball tradition.