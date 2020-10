The Dodgers’ four-game postseason winning streak came to an end Wednesday in a 6-4 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays in Game 2 of the World Series.

Tampa Bay’s win ties the series at 1-1 heading into Game 3 on Friday.

Here are some of the best images of Game 2 from Los Angeles Times photographers Robert Gauthier and Wally Skalij from Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.

Brandon Lowe, right celebrates with teammate Randy Arozarena after hitting a home run in the first inning against the Dodgers in Game 2. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Tampa Bay Rays relief pitcher Diego Castillo celebrates after the final out of a 6-4 win over the Dodgers in Game 2. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Dodgers first baseman Max Muncy walks back to the dugout after striking out against the Rays in the fourth inning of Game 2. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Corey Seager (5) homers in the eighth inning in game two of the World Series at Globe Life Field. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)

Dodgers second baseman Chris Taylor homers in the fifth inning and gets an earful from second baseman Kike Hernandez in Game 2. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Dodgers center fielder Cody Bellinger draws a walk in the second inning of Game 2. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Dodgers baserunner Mookie Betts collides with Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Willy Adames after reaching second base in the fifth inning. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Dodgers relief pitcher Dylan Floro exits the game in the third inning against the Rays. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Tampa Bay Rays second baseman Brandon Lowe, left, celebrates with teammate Willy Adames after hitting a home run in the first inning. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Dodgers pitcher Dustin May speaks with catcher Will Smith after giving up a two-run home run against the Rays. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner reacts after to a strikeout call by home plate umpire Todd Tichenor in the first inning. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)