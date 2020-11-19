Dodgers cutting ties with its rookie-level affiliate in Ogden, Utah

The Dodgers will cut ties with its rookie-level affiliate in Ogden, Utah as part of the downsizing scheduled to take place across the minor leagues for the 2021 season, according to a person with knowledge of the situation.

The Dodgers and Major League Baseball’s other 29 franchises will each have four affiliates plus two teams stationed at their minor league complexes, reducing the total number of affiliated clubs from 160 to 120.

The Ogden Raptors had been a Dodgers affiliate since 2003. A previous franchise in Ogden was affiliated with the Dodgers from 1966-1973. Hall of Famer Tom Lasorda managed the first iteration from 1966 through 1968 before managing the Dodgers’ triple-A affiliate, joining the Dodgers’ coaching staff, and managing the Dodgers for 21 seasons.

Past Ogden players who went on to join the Dodgers include Cody Bellinger, Kenley Jansen, Joc Pederson, Corey Seager, Pedro Báez, and Edwin Ríos.

