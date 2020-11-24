Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Dodgers

Former Dodgers manager Tom Lasorda’s condition improves in hospital

Former Dodgers manager Tom Lasorda in April 2018.
(Damian Dovarganes / Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Hall of Fame manager Tommy Lasorda’s condition has improved while he remains hospitalized in Southern California.

Dodgers spokesman Steve Brener said Tuesday that the team’s 93-year-old former manager has been taking online calls from former players and coaches at a hospital in Orange County. Lasorda lives in Fullerton. The team first announced he was hospitalized on Nov. 15.

Lasorda attended the team’s Game 6 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays on Oct. 27 in Texas that clinched the Dodgers’ first World Series title since 1988.

Lasorda had a record of 1,599-1,439 while managing the Dodgers from 1976 to 1996, guiding them to World Series championships in 1981 and ‘88. The franchise won four National League pennants and eight division titles under Lasorda. He had a heart attack in June 1996 and retired from managing the Dodgers the following month.

In 2000, Lasorda managed the U.S. Olympic baseball team to a gold medal at the Sydney Games.

In 2012, Lasorda was hospitalized in New York after having a heart attack.

Dodgers
Associated Press

The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City.
