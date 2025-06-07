Letters to Sports: Dodgers must figure out their injured pitcher problem

The Dodgers now have 15 pitchers on the injured list. This team, with all of its talent, is going nowhere without frontline pitching. Andrew Friedman realized this when he emptied Fort Knox during the offseason. But, like previous seasons, they are dropping like flies, with shoulder and forearm issues.

Other MLB teams don’t seem to have these issues, at least not to this degree.

At what point do we begin to look at the training staff, starting with pitching coach Mark Prior? What is it that he’s asking (and teaching) these guys to do with their arms, to get that extra ‘something’ out of them? Too often that extra something becomes nothing at all.

Rodger Howard

Westlake Village

The underperforming, injury-plagued — and very well-paid — Dodger pitching staff illustrates the true financial advantage of big-market teams willing and able to spend. Yes, the Dodgers can afford to sign and pay frontline players, but, just as important, they can also afford to set aside or simply eat the contracts of those expensive players if they become hurt or ineffective, and replace them with additional highly (over)paid players. It’s almost a lock that, if their staff isn’t healthier and more reliable come August, the Dodgers will probably trade for pitching help and take on even more salary. Small-market teams such as the Reds, Guardians and Pirates can’t sign many top-tier players in the first place, let alone replace them if they don’t pan out.

John Merryman

Redondo Beach

Instead of spending hundreds of millions on pitchers to sit on the injury list for the majority of every year, I recommend the Dodgers instead allocate those funds to put nine All-Star offensive players in the lineup. Then just do what the team always winds up doing anyway — rely on inexpensive, lower-tier and journeyman pitchers for the season.

Jerry Leibowitz

Culver City