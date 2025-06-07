Letters to Sports: Dodgers must figure out their injured pitcher problem

Go beyond the scoreboard
The Dodgers now have 15 pitchers on the injured list. This team, with all of its talent, is going nowhere without frontline pitching. Andrew Friedman realized this when he emptied Fort Knox during the offseason. But, like previous seasons, they are dropping like flies, with shoulder and forearm issues.
Other MLB teams don’t seem to have these issues, at least not to this degree.
At what point do we begin to look at the training staff, starting with pitching coach Mark Prior? What is it that he’s asking (and teaching) these guys to do with their arms, to get that extra ‘something’ out of them? Too often that extra something becomes nothing at all.
Rodger Howard
Westlake Village
The underperforming, injury-plagued — and very well-paid — Dodger pitching staff illustrates the true financial advantage of big-market teams willing and able to spend. Yes, the Dodgers can afford to sign and pay frontline players, but, just as important, they can also afford to set aside or simply eat the contracts of those expensive players if they become hurt or ineffective, and replace them with additional highly (over)paid players. It’s almost a lock that, if their staff isn’t healthier and more reliable come August, the Dodgers will probably trade for pitching help and take on even more salary. Small-market teams such as the Reds, Guardians and Pirates can’t sign many top-tier players in the first place, let alone replace them if they don’t pan out.
John Merryman
Redondo Beach
Instead of spending hundreds of millions on pitchers to sit on the injury list for the majority of every year, I recommend the Dodgers instead allocate those funds to put nine All-Star offensive players in the lineup. Then just do what the team always winds up doing anyway — rely on inexpensive, lower-tier and journeyman pitchers for the season.
Jerry Leibowitz
Culver City
It’s about time that the Dodgers separate from Clayton Kershaw. Yes he has been with them forever, and was very good. But that was then, not now. The Dodgers separated from Chris Taylor, and Austin Barnes, long-term team members, now it’s time to do the same with Kershaw.
Deborah R. Ishida
Beverly Hills
Dear Clayton,
It’s time to say goodbye. Injuries have taken their toll. Don’t ruin what has been a first-ballot Hall of Fame career by performing at a level that is a shadow of yourself. It’s been a great run, but you are hurting the team. Announce that you’re leaving so the fans can give you the send-off you deserve. Please don’t hang around and make us watch you continue to pad the worst stats of your career.
Geno Apicella
Placentia
At 37 and having pitched more than 3,000 innings, there’s no doubt Clayton Kershaw still has the smarts if not the scintillating fastball of days gone by to help the Dodgers race toward another World Series appearance. Manager Dave Roberts says he trusts him to keep taking the mound, and so do I. Like the headline reads, “History says don’t count out Kershaw.”
Marty Zweben
Palos Verdes Estates
While we all lament and understand the need to move on from fan favorites, thank goodness the Dodgers resisted the urge to go the youth route with Max Muncy. And it’s not his glasses. Have you seen his swing of late? Probably not — it’s too fast for the naked eye.
Robert Gary
Westlake Village
Look, I get it. Ohtani is great. Amazing. Remarkable. Fill-in-the-blank with any superlative.
But it seems like every week Dylan Hernández writes the exact same column, praising Ohtani for his greatness and saying how important he is to the Dodgers. And it was the same when he was on the Angels.
Everyone knows that. I’d like to see Dylan mix it up with his critique and commentary a bit more.
Greg Wagner
Huntington Beach
It looks like “Plaschkeitis” has spread to another LAT sportswriter. In his report of the Dodgers’ 18-2 win over the Yankees, Jack Harris writes, “It was a statement, a reminder and a warning all wrapped into one.” It was also just one game, and 24 hours later, the Dodgers lost to the Yankees.
Try to hold it down fellas; you’re giving everybody whiplash.
Ralph Martinez
Arcadia
An easier path to the playoffs is no reason to cancel the most storied intersectional rivalry in sports. If USC cannot defeat Notre Dame, USC does not belong in the playoffs. Recruit and coach a team to beat them. Don’t look for a way to claim success by running away from them.
Jay McConnell
Los Angeles
USC football coach Lincoln Riley makes excuses why his team can’t or won’t play Notre Dame. I think the truth is he’s scared to play Notre Dame because he feels overmatched. USC lost to Notre Dame in 2023 and 2024, and Riley can’t handle another loss.
Neil Snow
Manhattan Beach
There are two subjects I hope never to read about again in The Times’ Sports section:
1. The 2017 Houston Astros.*
2. Trevor Bauer.
Jim Lawson
Santa Barbara
Got an unused night light? Send it to Mookie Betts.
Mike Eberts
Los Feliz
