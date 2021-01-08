Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Dodgers

Tommy Lasorda has died. What are your memories of the legendary Dodgers manager?

Former Dodgers manager Tommy Lasorda acknowledges the fans as he walks to the dugout before a spring exhibition game against the Cleveland Indians in Glendale, Ariz., on March 3, 2013.
Tommy Lasorda has died at age 93. He spent more than 70 years with the Dodgers and was among the few remaining links to the club’s Brooklyn roots. Lasorda loved the Dodgers, and their fans loved him. The Times invites readers to share their favorite memories of the colorful manager by filling out the form below.

Dodgers
