Walker Buehler struggles but Dodgers’ offense explodes in spring win over Cleveland

The Dodgers beat Cleveland, 9-2, on Friday at Goodyear Ballpark in a game that was stopped in the bottom of the seventh inning because of rain.

ON THE MOUND: Walker Buehler gave up two runs and five hits across three innings in his third Cactus League start. The right-hander breezed through a clean first inning with 11 pitches, but found trouble the next two frames. He finished with four strikeouts and no walks. . . . David Price followed with two scoreless innings in his second outing of spring training. Price pitched on just three days rest, but manager Dave Roberts said the short break doesn’t mean the Dodgers are preparing to use him as a reliever. Price has said he’s willing to pitch out of the bullpen this year.

AT THE PLATE: Keibert Ruiz recorded a two-run double in the seventh inning in his first plate appearance of the spring. The 23-year-old Ruiz entered the game in the sixth inning to catch Scott Alexander. He reported to spring training late after experiencing a visa issue traveling out of his native Venezuela. . . . Max Muncy slugged his first home run of the spring, a solo shot in the fifth inning for the Dodgers’ first hit. . . . Austin Barnes added a three-run home run in the sixth inning for his first homer this year. . . . Zach McKinstry, Chris Taylor and Zach Reks each contributed an RBI single.

EXTRA BASES: The Dodgers reached agreements with the 22 pre-arbitration-eligible players on their 40-man roster. The group includes Ruiz, McKinstry, Tony Gonsolin, Victor González, Brusdar Graterol, Gavin Lux, Dustin May, Edwin Ríos, Will Smith, Matt Beaty, Caleb Ferguson and Dennis Santana. . . . Ferguson isn’t expected to play this year after undergoing Tommy John surgery last summer, but Roberts said the left-hander recently began throwing as he rehabs.

UP NEXT: Saturday is one of the Dodgers’ two spring training off days. They will next take the field Sunday night against the Kansas City Royals at Camelback Ranch. Left-hander Julio Urías is listed to start for the Dodgers opposite right-hander Brady Singer. First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 PST. TV: SNLA, Radio: AM 570.