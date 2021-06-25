AJ Pollock and Max Muncy power late surge in Dodgers’ victory over Cubs

The Dodgers’ best chance to defeat the Chicago Cubs on Friday, the previous three months suggested, was to pound Jake Arrieta before the gate to the Cubs’ vaunted bullpen opened.

Arrieta began the night with a 5.45 earned-run average in 14 starts. The Cubs’ bullpen is the best in the majors this season. The path to victory seemed obvious.

But the Dodgers bungled the game plan a night after getting no-hit in Thursday’s series opener. Arrieta surrendered two runs on five innings. The chances of snapping their four-game losing streak dwindled. Then the Dodgers’ bats woke up with two bangs in the eighth inning for a 6-2 win.

AJ Pollock and Max Muncy each supplied a two-run home run in a four-run eighth. Pollock’s home run — a sky-high fly ball off right-hander Ryan Tepera just over the left-field wall — broke a 2-2 tie. It was the third home run Tepera has surrendered this season.

Advertisement

Four batters later, Muncy cracked a two-out, two-run home run off Tommy Nance for extra cushion. It was Muncy’s team-leading 15th home run this season and first since coming off the injured list Tuesday.

The Dodgers’ scoring output came after scoring seven runs over their previous four games. It fueled their first win against the Cubs (42-34) in five tries this season.

The Dodgers (45-31) began Friday in search of their first hit of the series after four Cubs pitchers combined for an eight-walk no-hitter Thursday. Arrieta’s no-hitter lasted an inning Friday. Cody Bellinger broke it up with a single to lead off the second, snapping the Dodgers’ 0-for-30 skid going back to the ninth against the San Diego Padres on Wednesday.

Bellinger immediately stole second base, took third on a groundout and scored on a groundball to the first baseman. Zach McKinstry supplied the second hit with a solo home run to straightaway center field to lead off the third. The Dodgers then loaded the bases, but Will Smith lined out to end the inning.

Ideally, Tony Gonsolin wouldn’t have started Friday. The Dodgers would prefer to play it safe after shoulder soreness resurfaced two starts ago and hindered his velocity in his previous turn.

But the Dodgers don’t possess the starting pitching depth the boasted in recent years, or even at the beginning of the season. They went more than a month without a fifth starting pitcher, opting for four bullpen games during the stretch, after Dustin May tore the ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow May 1.

Gonsolin is in the rotation, logging innings through discomfort, out of necessity.

Advertisement

In other years, the Dodgers would’ve promoted a minor league pitcher to make a spot start or two. But they don’t have any big-league-ready options available. The most viable one, Josiah Gray, hasn’t pitched since the beginning of April.

The 23-year-old right-hander started triple-A Oklahoma City’s first game before he was shut down with a shoulder impingement. He faced hitters Friday for the first time since the injury in a live batting practice session. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said he doesn’t know when Gray, the organization’s top-ranked pitching prospect, will be cleared to pitch in games.

Dodgers second baseman Zach McKinstry hits a solo home run off Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Jake Arrieta in the third inning. (Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press)

David Price and Jimmy Nelson have extensive histories as starters — both veterans are full-time relievers for the first time this season — but Roberts said the team won’t place either in the rotation. So that leaves Gonsolin.

Advertisement

Before the game, Roberts said he planned on limiting Gonsolin to around 60 pitches. He was good enough to have Roberts extend the leash.

Kris Bryant clubbed Gonsolin’s second pitch for a solo home run, marking five straight games that the Dodgers have given up a homer in the first inning. That was the only hit Gonsolin surrendered.

He compiled seven strikeouts to two walks over four innings. He threw 69 pitches.

His fastball velocity wasn’t where it resided in his first two starts but it was about a tick higher at 92.9 mph than in his last outing.

Advertisement

He exited with a one-run lead that vanished in the seventh inning because Nelson was wild out of the bullpen.

He walked Jason Heyward — one ball went to the backstop — before Jake Marisnick got ahead 3-and-0 and lined a single. Nelson was visibly uncomfortable.

Cubs manager David Ross then handed the Dodgers a gift by having Sergio Alcántara drop a sacrifice bunt to move the runners.

Advertisement

Nelson was pulled for Blake Treinen after facing the minimum three batters. Former Dodger Joc Pederson followed with a sacrifice fly to tie the game.

The next time Pederson stepped into the batter’s box, the Cubs were down to their last out with a runner at third base.

He struck out swinging at a 97-mph fastball from Kenley Jansen to end the game.