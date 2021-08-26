Advertisement
The Dodgers-Padres series was one home run-robbing catch after another

AJ Pollock, competing against spectators, pulled back Manny Machado's seeming home run on Tuesday night.
( AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
By Christian StoneExecutive Sports Editor 
The Dodgers swept the Padres, holding their NL West rivals to five runs in three games and dominating virtually every category, but one.

Home run-saving catches.

After AJ Pollock, fighting off three fans, pulled back Manny Machado’s towering fly to left field in Tuesday’s opener, the Padres had the next two, debatably three, over/nearly-over-the-fence catches.

Here’s a rundown of the four catches, in chronological order:

GAME: 1
ROBBER: AJ Pollock
ROBBED: Manny Machado
IMPACT: Prevented Padres from going up 2-1 in Dodgers 5-2 win

GAME: 2
ROBBER: Wil Myers
ROBBED: Corey Seager
IMPACT: Looked like game-saver in 1-0 game until Will Smith banged game-tying homer in eighth inning of 16-inning game ultimately won by Dodgers, 5-3.

GAME: 2
ROBBER: Trent Grisham
ROBBED: Max Muncy
IMPACT: Debatable whether this would have gone over the fence, but, like Myers’ snag, Grisham’s leaping catch at the 396-foot sign in right center temporarily kept the game 1-0 Padres.

GAME: 3
ROBBER: Grisham
ROBBED: Pollock
IMPACT: The least consequential of the four, this grab was arguably the most impressive, a full-sprint leap at the centerfield wall late in a 4-0 Dodgers win.

Christian Stone

Christian Stone is executive Sports editor at the Los Angeles Times. He joined the newsroom in February 2020 from Sports Illustrated, where he worked for 27 years, including the last four as editor in chief, before leaving SI in October 2019. Stone is a graduate of Tufts University and the Columbia Graduate School of Journalism.
