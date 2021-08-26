The Dodgers-Padres series was one home run-robbing catch after another
The Dodgers swept the Padres, holding their NL West rivals to five runs in three games and dominating virtually every category, but one.
Home run-saving catches.
After AJ Pollock, fighting off three fans, pulled back Manny Machado’s towering fly to left field in Tuesday’s opener, the Padres had the next two, debatably three, over/nearly-over-the-fence catches.
Here’s a rundown of the four catches, in chronological order:
GAME: 1
ROBBER: AJ Pollock
ROBBED: Manny Machado
IMPACT: Prevented Padres from going up 2-1 in Dodgers 5-2 win
GAME: 2
ROBBER: Wil Myers
ROBBED: Corey Seager
IMPACT: Looked like game-saver in 1-0 game until Will Smith banged game-tying homer in eighth inning of 16-inning game ultimately won by Dodgers, 5-3.
GAME: 2
ROBBER: Trent Grisham
ROBBED: Max Muncy
IMPACT: Debatable whether this would have gone over the fence, but, like Myers’ snag, Grisham’s leaping catch at the 396-foot sign in right center temporarily kept the game 1-0 Padres.
GAME: 3
ROBBER: Grisham
ROBBED: Pollock
IMPACT: The least consequential of the four, this grab was arguably the most impressive, a full-sprint leap at the centerfield wall late in a 4-0 Dodgers win.
