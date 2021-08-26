The Dodgers-Padres series was one home run-robbing catch after another

The Dodgers swept the Padres, holding their NL West rivals to five runs in three games and dominating virtually every category, but one.

Home run-saving catches.

After AJ Pollock, fighting off three fans, pulled back Manny Machado’s towering fly to left field in Tuesday’s opener, the Padres had the next two, debatably three, over/nearly-over-the-fence catches.

Here’s a rundown of the four catches, in chronological order:

Advertisement

GAME: 1

ROBBER: AJ Pollock

ROBBED: Manny Machado

IMPACT: Prevented Padres from going up 2-1 in Dodgers 5-2 win

GAME: 2

ROBBER: Wil Myers

ROBBED: Corey Seager

IMPACT: Looked like game-saver in 1-0 game until Will Smith banged game-tying homer in eighth inning of 16-inning game ultimately won by Dodgers, 5-3.

GAME: 2

ROBBER: Trent Grisham

ROBBED: Max Muncy

IMPACT: Debatable whether this would have gone over the fence, but, like Myers’ snag, Grisham’s leaping catch at the 396-foot sign in right center temporarily kept the game 1-0 Padres.

Trent Grisham covers a lot of ground out there! 🔒#HungryForMore



(Via @Padres)pic.twitter.com/DXmX6Mrjz5 — Bally Sports San Diego (@BallySportsSD) August 26, 2021

GAME: 3

ROBBER: Grisham

ROBBED: Pollock

IMPACT: The least consequential of the four, this grab was arguably the most impressive, a full-sprint leap at the centerfield wall late in a 4-0 Dodgers win.