For Dodgers this coming offseason, team icons are among those in free-agent flux

The Dodgers have advanced to the playoffs each of the last nine seasons with a rotating cast of characters. Every year, familiar faces leave. Every year, others become fan favorites. The core has changed, little by little, each summer. It’s inevitable.

But never has that core changed as drastically as it could this offseason when five of the team’s most prominent players will test the free-agent market.

Clayton Kershaw and Kenley Jansen have been synonymous with the organization for the last decade-plus. Corey Seager is a World Series hero. Chris Taylor created unforgettable postseason memories. Max Scherzer arrived in August and dominated.

In an ideal world for the Dodgers, they return and the organization runs it back. But this business doesn’t work that way. Not all of them will return. Turnover is on the horizon.

“We’re at this little crossroads, where we have a lot of guys who are free agents and a lot of guys that have been building blocks for this franchise for a long time,” Dodgers pitcher Walker Buehler said after the team’s season-ending Game 6 loss to the Atlanta Braves in the National League Championship series. “I hope everyone’s back. But that’s not the reality of the situation, and we’re going to have to build from within, like we always do, and bring some guys back.”

Here is a look at each of those five players and the seven others hitting free agency.