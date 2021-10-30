Could the Dodgers turn to these free agents to fill out their 2022 roster?

There is no guarantee that the Dodgers will retain any of their top five free agents — Max Scherzer, Corey Seager, Chris Taylor, Kenley Jansen and Clayton Kershaw — and even if they do, there still could be significant holes to plug next season.

The team’s most pressing areas of need are starting pitching, a middle infielder if Seager signs elsewhere, a left-handed-hitting corner outfielder, bench depth and possibly bullpen depth.

A look at some of the top free agents the Dodgers could pursue this winter: