Here’s the Dodgers’ likely opening day lineup. Is it the most formidable ever?

The greatest Dodgers lineup ever included a litany of legendary names.

Jackie Robinson and Duke Snider. Roy Campanella and Gil Hodges. Pee Wee Reese and Carl Furillo.

In 1953, that collection of All-Stars, MVPs and future Hall of Famers was the backbone of the highest-scoring team in Dodgers modern-era history (since 1901). They amassed 955 runs, averaging 6.16 per game. They had a .285 team batting average and almost as many walks as strikeouts. And they bludgeoned opponents en route to a National League pennant, their fourth in a seven-year stretch.

The 2022 Dodgers are hoping to do something similar. With their own star-studded lineup of such big names as Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman, Trea Turner and Justin Turner, Will Smith and Max Muncy, this year’s roster looks primed to be the best in baseball — and perhaps one of the most prolific offensive squads ever assembled.

Advertisement

Dodgers NL West preview: Can anyone stop the Dodgers from winning the division? The Dodgers failed to win the NL West for the first time in nine years last season, but they are huge favorites to regain the crown in 2022.

They have three former MVPs, seven All-Stars expected to play regularly and a seemingly perfect mixture of power, patience and left/right balance. They have players with long regular season track records and ample postseason experience. And they, too, are aiming for what would be a fourth NL title in six years.

Of note: The 1953 squad lost in the World Series to the New York Yankees.

This year’s team is hoping to win it all.

Ahead of opening day, here is a breakdown of the team’s likely lineup with a look at the pros and cons of each regular in the batting order.