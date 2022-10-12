Photos: Goose gets loose as Dodgers lose to Padres in Game 2 of NLDS series

A goose flies on the field in the eighth inning which was fitting as the Dodgers laid goose eggs after the third inning. The Dodgers struggle to generate offense in a 5-3 loss to the San Diego Padres in Game 2 of the National League Division Series. The series is tied 1-1, with Game 3 in San Diego on Friday.

Here’s a look at some of the game’s more interesting moments, as captured by Los Angeles Times veteran photographers Gina Ferazzi, Wally Skalij and Robert Gauthier.

A goose is chased off the field during the eighth inning. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)

and lands on the infield. (Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times)

The goose is finally captured. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)

Dodgers’ Mookie Betts sits alone on the bench after the loss to the Padres. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)

Padres center fielder Trent Grisham dives for ball hit by the Dodgers’ Mookie Betts during the seventh inning. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)

Dodgers catcher Will Smith tags out Padres’ Wil Myers at home plate during the sixth inning. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)

Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman forces out San Diego Padres’ Ha-Seong Kim at first base during the first inning. (Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times)

Dodgers’ Max Muncy looks up after hitting solo home run off of San Diego Padres starting pitcher Yu Darvish during the second inning. (Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times)

A Dodgers fan wears an oversized hat in the stands before Game 2. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)