Photos: Goose gets loose as Dodgers lose to Padres in Game 2 of NLDS series

A goose flies on the field in the eighth inning which was fitting as the Dodgers laid goose eggs after the third inning. The Dodgers struggle to generate offense in a 5-3 loss to the San Diego Padres in Game 2 of the National League Division Series. The series is tied 1-1, with Game 3 in San Diego on Friday.
Here’s a look at some of the game’s more interesting moments, as captured by Los Angeles Times veteran photographers Gina Ferazzi, Wally Skalij and Robert Gauthier.
The award-winning Los Angeles Times’ photo staff works across Southern California, the state, the nation and the world to bring readers images that inform and inspire daily. A complete list of the Visual Journalism staff can be found on the Newsroom Directory. Recent galleries can be seen on our photography page.