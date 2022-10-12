Dodgers

Photos: Goose gets loose as Dodgers lose to Padres in Game 2 of NLDS series

A goose fies on the field during the eighth inning to the delight of the Dodgers players and fans.
(Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)
By Times Photography Staff
A goose flies on the field in the eighth inning which was fitting as the Dodgers laid goose eggs after the third inning. The Dodgers struggle to generate offense in a 5-3 loss to the San Diego Padres in Game 2 of the National League Division Series. The series is tied 1-1, with Game 3 in San Diego on Friday.

Here’s a look at some of the game’s more interesting moments, as captured by Los Angeles Times veteran photographers Gina Ferazzi, Wally Skalij and Robert Gauthier.

A goose is chased off the field during the eighth inning.
(Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)
(Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times)
The goose is finally captured.
(Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)
Dodgers' Mookie Betts sits alone on the bench after the game.
Dodgers’ Mookie Betts sits alone on the bench after the loss to the Padres.
(Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)
Padres center fielder Trent Grisham dives for ball hit by the Dodgers’ Mookie Betts during the seventh inning.
(Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)
Dodgers catcher Will Smith tags out Padres’ Wil Myers at home plate during the sixth inning.
(Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)
Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman forces out San Diego Padres’ Ha-Seong Kim at first base during the first inning.
(Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times)
Dodgers’ Max Muncy looks up after hitting solo home run off of San Diego Padres starting pitcher Yu Darvish during the second inning.
(Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times)
A Dodgers fan wears an oversized hat in the stands before Game 2.
(Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)
