The Dodgers are shedding millions in payroll. Will they sign Aaron Judge next?

Aaron Judge hits a solo home run against the Angels on Aug. 29. (Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press)

The more money the Dodgers have cleared from the books, the more their name has been attached to the biggest targets on the free-agent market.

There have been rumors linking them with Aaron Judge, the American League MVP outfielder expected to fetch the biggest contract of any player this offseason.

They’ve been mentioned in reports with Cy Young-caliber arms such as Justin Verlander and Jacob deGrom, who could fill a need in their starting rotation.

Trea Turner, Carlos Correa and several other highly touted shortstops remain available, as well.

And at this point, there is seemingly no one out of the Dodgers’ seemingly ever-expanding price range.

So, will the team make a renewed run at another superstar addition?

President of baseball operations Andrew Friedman didn’t say for sure during a video call with reporters Friday.

“I think every offseason, you have choices to make in terms of consolidating resources into one player or spreading it around,” Friedman said. “Some offseasons we go in having very few needs, some we have more. And right now we’ve got a number of spots to address. Again, some of them we can do internally. But it’s just balancing that.”