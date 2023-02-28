Dodgers shortstop Gavin Lux has torn ACL and is expected to miss 2023 season

The Dodgers are in need of a new shortstop. Again.

Gavin Lux has suffered a torn ACL in his right knee, manager Dave Roberts announced Tuesday, that is expected to keep Lux out for the season.

The news came a day after Lux sustained his injury, when his knee buckled in a spring training game against the San Diego Padres.

The moment Lux tumbled to the ground and clutched at his right leg, it was clear the Dodgers infield plans were about to be significantly altered.

After losing last year’s starter, Trea Turner, in free agency, and not signing any of the other big names on the market this winter, the Dodgers were planning to have Lux fill the hole this year, hopeful the former top prospect could fulfill his potential at his natural defensive position.

Instead, an MRI on Monday confirmed not only Lux’s worst nightmares, but also those of the team.

Without Lux, the Dodgers only natural internal shortstop replacement option is Miguel Rojas, the former Marlins veteran who was acquired by the Dodgers in a trade last month to serve as a utility player.

“It’s unfortunate what happened to Luxy,” said Rojas, who texted Lux as soon as he saw video of his injury Monday. “But if that means me playing shortstop, that’s what I need to do. I prepared for this opportunity. I need to be ready for it.”

Rojas has a strong track record as a defender, but his bat has been in decline over the last couple seasons, including a .236 average last year while he was hampered by right hand and wrist ailments (he had two offseason surgeries to address the injuries).

Sliding Rojas into the starting lineup would create more roster shortcomings, too. The Dodgers would have to find another player to give them infield depth — something they don’t have much of elsewhere in their organization. And if rookie second baseman Miguel Vargas struggles to adapt to his position defensively, they would no longer be able to rely on Rojas as a safety net.

That scenario might not adequately replace Lux’s bat either.

Last season, the 25-year-old former first round pick impressed with a .276 average and power numbers that improved as the year went on.

Dodgers infielder Gavin Lux warms up before Monday’s game against the San Diego Padres. (Christian Petersen / Getty Images)

The Dodgers were hoping his development would continue in 2023, potentially helping to soften the blow from losing a critical piece in Turner from last year’s 111-win team.

Instead, before the calendar has even turned to March, the Dodgers have been forced to go back to the drawing board, trying to come up with a new way to bolster their suddenly thinning depth.

They could look outside the organization, with veteran big leaguers such as Jurickson Profar and José Iglesias still lingering as unsigned free agents. They could explore the trade market for a shortstop replacement such as Willy Adames or Tim Anderson, though making any deal now might require a substantial overpay with other clubs well aware of their desperate position.

Either way, the Dodgers roster had already been tricky enough to balance with all their players healthy.

It’s why Tuesday’s news came as such a big blow to both Lux and the team, leaving the Dodgers with few obvious or appealing options to try and pursue next.