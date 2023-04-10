Dodgers vs. San Francisco Giants: How to watch, start times and betting odds

What you need to know: The Dodgers, who were upended by Arizona in Phoenix over the weekend, losing three of four games to the Diamondbacks, open a three-game series Monday night against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park.

The first game will feature both teams’ top pitchers — left-hander Julio Urías (2-0, 1.50 earned-run average) for the Dodgers against right-hander Logan Webb (0-2, 6.55 ERA) for the Giants.

The Dodgers’ pitching staff gave up 33 hits and 23 runs in the final two games at Arizona, while the Giants salvaged one game out of three at home Sunday against the Kansas City Royals, scoring three runs in the eighth inning for a come-from-behind 3-1 win.

The Dodgers will be the first National League team the Giants will face after San Francisco opened the season with three straight series against American League clubs.

After a day off Thursday, the Dodgers return home to open a three-game series against former teammate Cody Bellinger and the Chicago Cubs.