Dodgers vs. Arizona Diamondbacks: Live updates, start time and analysis

Dodgers starting pitcher Michael Grove delivers against the Philadelphia Phillies.
Dodgers starting pitcher Michael Grove delivers against the Philadelphia Phillies in May 2022. Grove will make his second start of the season Sunday against the Arizona Diamondbacks.
(Ashley Landis / Associated Press)

Michael Grove gets the start as the Dodgers look to bounce back from losses on Friday and Saturday with a win over the Arizona Diamondbacks.

By Jack HarrisStaff Writer 

Noah Syndergaard’s struggles doom Dodgers in loss: ‘Just poor execution’

By Jack Harris

PHOENIX — Every time the Dodgers’ offense inched a small step forward Saturday night, their pitching staff quickly took a disastrous step back.

That was the story of the team’s 12-8 loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks, in which the Dodgers squandered an early four-run lead and failed to capitalize on an 11-hit, five-walk display from their lineup.

Noah Syndergaard was the main culprit, yielding six runs in a four-inning outing derailed by two-out rallies and center-cut changeups. The bullpen wasn’t much better, combining for six earned runs to extinguish any late-game comeback bid.

Read more >>>

