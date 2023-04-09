Dodgers vs. Arizona Diamondbacks: Live updates, start time and analysis

Noah Syndergaard’s struggles doom Dodgers in loss: ‘Just poor execution’

PHOENIX — Every time the Dodgers’ offense inched a small step forward Saturday night, their pitching staff quickly took a disastrous step back.

That was the story of the team’s 12-8 loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks, in which the Dodgers squandered an early four-run lead and failed to capitalize on an 11-hit, five-walk display from their lineup.

Noah Syndergaard was the main culprit, yielding six runs in a four-inning outing derailed by two-out rallies and center-cut changeups. The bullpen wasn’t much better, combining for six earned runs to extinguish any late-game comeback bid.

