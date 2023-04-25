Dodgers vs. Pittsburgh Pirates: How to watch, start times and betting odds

What you need to know: After winning three out of four games against the Chicago Cubs, the Dodgers travel to Pittsburgh and open a three-game series Tuesday at PNC Park against the Pirates, the leaders of the National League Central Division.

The Dodgers, who entered Monday tied with Arizona for first place in the NL West, will start right-hander Noah Syndergaard (0-3, 4.91 earned-run average) against Pirates right-hander Johan Oviedo (2-1, 2.22).

Pittsburgh has won seven straight games, the team’s longest winning streak since 2018, when the Pirates won 11 in a row. The Pirates’ 16-7 record marks the team’s best start since 1992. On Sunday, Vince Velasquez struck out 10 in seven innings to help Pittsburgh complete a sweep of the Cincinnati Reds.

The Dodgers’ Max Muncy and Brusdar Graterol were put on the paternity leave list. Muncy leads the major leagues in home runs with 11, including four against Chicago over the weekend.

Last season, the Pirates won five out of six games against the Dodgers.