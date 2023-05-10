Are the Dodgers staying at a haunted hotel? Mookie Betts won’t be there to find out

Mookie Betts has opted to stay with friends at an Airbnb while his Dodgers teammates stay at a Milwaukee hotel many claim is haunted.

A ghost buster, Mookie Betts is not.

For the Dodgers’ series in Milwaukee this week, Betts has opted to rent a local Airbnb with some friends rather than stay with his teammates at the legendary Pfister Hotel, which many claim is haunted.

“I don’t know if they’re real or not, nor do I care,” Betts said of the ghosts after the Dodgers’ 6-2 win over the Brewers on Tuesday night. “My boys are here, so we just got an Airbnb. That’s really it.”

The Pfister was built in 1893 and has long been a local haunt, so to speak, for MLB teams in town to play the Brewers.

Over the years, many players have shared stories of what they insist were paranormal experiences while staying there. Former Dodgers third baseman Adrian Beltre once claimed a ghostly presence turned on the lights and tickled his toes while he was trying to sleep there. Former Dodgers infielder Michael Young once told ESPN he had to give a rather noisy supernatural being a stern talking to in order to get some rest during one stay.

“It’s old, weird and scary,” former Dodgers closer Eric Gagne told The Times’ Steve Henson in 2005. “It’s very creepy. I don’t sleep well there.”

According to the Orange County Register’s Bill Plunkett, Betts has stayed at the Pfister before and has not had any run-ins with ghosts.

“But I couldn’t sleep,” Betts said. “Every noise, I’d be like, ‘Is that something?’”

Betts said having friends visiting Milwaukee at the same time “was a good excuse” to avoid the Pfister this time around, according to Plunkett.

“You can tell me what happened after,” Betts said. “I just don’t want to find out myself.”