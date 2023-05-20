Another Dodgers pitcher injury: Julio Urías out with hamstring strain

Already thin on starting pitching depth, the Dodgers’ rotation suffered another blow Saturday.

Two days after a woeful three-inning, six-run start against the St. Louis Cardinals, left-hander Julio Urías was put on the 15-day injured list because of what the Dodgers called a left hamstring strain.

The move came as a surprise. Despite being removed after only 68 pitches Thursday night — and a third inning in which he gave up four home runs — neither Urías nor manager Dave Roberts indicated the pitcher had any physical problems.

Advertisement

Before the team’s announcement of Saturday’s news, Roberts even indicated Urías was expected to make his next scheduled start Tuesday night against the Atlanta Braves.

Instead, Urías is now the second key pitcher in the Dodgers’ rotation to land on the IL this week, joining teammate Dustin May after he suffered a forearm strain Wednesday that could keep him out at least five to seven weeks.

The good news for the Dodgers: Urías’ injury isn’t believed to be as serious, with the hope being that he will be ready to return once his required 15 days on the IL elapse.

Still, in the meantime, the Dodgers will have to scramble to replace him, having seemingly few obvious alternatives to call upon within their organization.

Right-handed prospect Gavin Stone was already expected to replace May beginning Monday, though Roberts has yet to make that decision official.

Beyond him, all other options are murky.

Top pitching prospect Bobby Miller has made only four starts in triple A this season after dealing with a shoulder issue in spring training, posting a 5.65 ERA in just 14⅓ innings. Asked earlier this week whether the right-hander was an option to replace May, Roberts indicated the 24-year-old wasn’t ready for his major league debut yet — though it was immediately unclear whether Urías’ injury might change that calculus.

Another right-handed prospect, Michael Grove, recently recovered from a groin strain that had sidelined him for the last month. He was with the team in St. Louis this week on the taxi squad but left Saturday to begin a rehabilitation assignment with triple A Oklahoma City, according to Roberts.

Dylan Covey had been the Dodgers’ best veteran starter in Oklahoma City, with a 4.22 ERA in seven outings (six starts). However, after pitching four innings of long relief for the big league club Wednesday, Covey was designated for assignment and claimed off waivers by the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday.

The Dodgers’ other three veteran triple-A starters — Matt Andriese, William Cuevas and Robbie Erlin — all have ERAs over 5.00 this year.

The Dodgers have leaned on right-hander Andre Jackson in a long relief role this season, getting 14⅔ innings from him (he has a 7.98 ERA). However, he was optioned Friday for the third time already this season, making him ineligible to be recalled for a couple of weeks unless he replaces another player who goes on the IL.

Urías had been battling inconsistency this season, owning a 5-4 record and 4.39 ERA through his first 10 starts.

His biggest problem had been the home run ball, with his 14 given up tied for the most in the majors.

Still, for a first-place Dodgers club that has been carried by its starting pitching this season, the loss of last year’s National League ERA champion for any stretch represents a potentially critical blow.

Starting pitching depth had already been a concern before Saturday. Now it’s looming as a major pitfall for the Dodgers’ first-place team.