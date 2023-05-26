Advertisement
Dodgers

Dodgers vs. Tampa Bay Rays: How to watch, start times and betting odds

Max Muncy of the Dodgers holds a bat over his shoulder while waiting for batting practice at Truist Park in Atlanta.
Dodgers third baseman Max Muncy waits to hit during batting practice at Truist Park in Atlanta on Wednesday. The Dodgers open a three-game series against the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday.
(John Bazemore / Associated Press)
By John Scheibe
What you need to know: The Dodgers’ up-and-down 10-game trip concludes this weekend when they open a three-game interleague series Friday against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Fla.

The Dodgers rebounded from losing three of four games at St. Louis by taking two of three from Atlanta this week. Friday they will send right-hander Noah Syndergaard (1-5, 5.88 earned-run average) to the mound. In his last start, Syndergaard pitched five innings against the Cardinals but had no decision.

Tampa Bay had not yet announced a starting pitcher for Friday’s game.

The Rays, who have an impressive 24-5 record at home, won three of four games from Toronto including a 6-3 victory Thursday in which they stole seven bases, two by Wander Franco, his 16th and 17th thefts of the season.

Fans watch a baseball game between the Oakland Athletics and the Arizona Diamondbacks

Sports

Athletics and Nevada reach tentative agreement on move to Las Vegas

The A’s clear a key step in their proposed move to Las Vegas with a tentative agreement for Nevada taxpayers to help build to a new ballpark.

The Dodgers lead the National League West with a 31-20 .608 record, 1½ games ahead of Arizona. The Rays (37-15, .712) have the best record in the major leagues and lead Baltimore by 3 1/2 in the AL East.

Pitcher Clayton Kershaw is expected to rejoin the team to start Saturday’s game. Kershaw has been on the bereavement list to attend his mother’s funeral.

How to watch the Dodgers vs. Tampa Bay Rays

Radio: KLAC-AM (570); KTNQ-AM (1020) Spanish.

Betting odds: Dodgers -115 | Tampa Bay +105

