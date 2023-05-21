Advertisement
Dodgers vs. St. Louis Cardinals: Live updates, start time and analysis

Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw delivers against the Chicago Cubs on April 23. Kershaw is 6-3 with a 2.52 earned-run average over nine starts this season.
(Nam Y. Huh / Associated Press)

Clayton Kershaw gets the start for the Dodgers as they look to secure a series win over the St. Louis Cardinals on Sunday. First pitch is schedule for 11:15 a.m. PDT (SNLA | MLB.TV).

By Jack HarrisStaff Writer 

Here’s what you need to know

Saturday recap: Controversial third strike call dooms Dodgers’ comeback bid

By Jack Harris

The Dodgers’ Mookie Betts reacts after taking a called third strike as St. Louis Cardinals catcher Willson Contreras, left, celebrates at the conclusion of the Dodgers’ 6-5 loss Saturday.
(Jeff Roberson / Associated Press)

ST. LOUIS — Mookie Betts didn’t have time to toss his bat, unstrap his shin guard or take even a half-step toward first base.

After laying off what should have been a pivotal ball four with two outs in the ninth inning of a one-run game Saturday night, the Dodgers star was instead rung up instantly — and, in a controversial moment that rankled everyone on the visiting side, incorrectly — by home plate umpire Paul Emmel for a game-ending third strike.

“He called it,” Betts said. “There’s nothing I can do.”

