Dodgers vs. New York Yankees: How to watch, start times and betting odds

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts greets right fielder Mookie Betts in the dugout.
Dodgers manager Dave Roberts greets right fielder Mookie Betts in the dugout before a game against the Washington Nationals on Wednesday.
(Ashley Landis / Associated Press)
By John Scheibe
What you need to know: The Dodgers start June with a weekend interleague series against the New York Yankees Friday night at Dodger Stadium.

Clayton Kershaw (6-4, 3.32 earned-run average) will start the opener against Yankees right-hander Luis Severino (0-0, 1.59 ERA), who will be making this third start of the season.

The series will be the Dodgers’ second in a week against a top team from the AL East. The Dodgers dropped two of three games on the road to the Tampa Bay Rays.

First baseman Freddie Freeman will take a 20-game hitting streak into the new month. Freeman batted .400 in May with 24 extra-base hits, including 17 doubles.

The Yankees had a four-game winning streak stopped in Seattle on Wednesday in a 1-0 loss in 10 innings. But New York expects to have first baseman Anthony Rizzo, who missed the series with a stiff neck, available by game time.

On Thursday, New York activated designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton, third baseman Josh Donaldson and pitcher Tommy Kahnle.

The Dodgers announced that pitcher Michael Grove, who had been on the injured list, will start Saturday’s afternoon game.

How to watch the Dodgers vs. New York Yankees

Radio: KLAC-AM (570); KTNQ-AM (1020) Spanish.

Betting odds: Dodgers -146 | New York Yankees +124

More From the Los Angeles Times

