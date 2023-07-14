Is the Dodgers’ ‘best baseball’ indeed still ahead? Five key questions for the second half

The holes are easy to poke in the Dodgers roster, from their top-heavy lineup to their banged-up starting rotation to their underachieving pitching staff.

Their needs are easy to see, much more than any internal options primed to address them.

Yet, the team resumes its season Friday in an envious position. It leads its division. It has ample trade deadline ammunition. And it enters a three-game series against the New York Mets this week 13 games above .500, owning the second-best odds to win the World Series according to Fangraphs’ computer models.

“I think our best baseball is in front of us,” manager Dave Roberts said before the All-Star break, striking an optimistic tone after a solid but (for the club’s lofty standards, anyway) unspectacular 51-38 start to the season.

“Considering all that we’ve gone through,” Roberts added, “no one’s wavered.”

But with 73 games to go, though, and the Dodgers mere percentage points ahead of the Arizona Diamondbacks for first place in the National League West, plenty about the team remains to be seen.

As the second half begins, here are five questions to contemplate for the rest of their season.