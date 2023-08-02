Mookie Betts hits longest homer as a Dodger in rout over A’s

Mookie Betts (50) celebrates with Freddie Freeman after hitting a home run during the second inning of the Dodgers’ 10-1 win over the Oakland Athletics at Dodger Stadium on Wednesday.

The ball seemed to explode off the bat of Mookie Betts in the second inning Wednesday night, the Dodgers leadoff man crushing his 29th home run of the season so high and far that Oakland left fielder Tony Kemp didn’t even bother to move or turn around as fans scrambled for the souvenir.

It was that kind of the night for the Dodgers, who steamrolled their way to a 10-1 victory before a crowd of 47,711 in Chavez Ravine to maintain their 2 ½-game lead over the San Francisco Giants in the National League West, and the Athletics, who seemed helpless in the face of an onslaught that dropped them to a major league-worst 30-79.

Betts’ 436-foot blast was one of four homers hit by the Dodgers, who racked up 13 hits and went five for nine with runners in scoring position.

Freddie Freeman singled and doubled twice in the first three innings, giving him hits in seven straight plate appearances over two games, a streak that ended with his sixth-inning strikeout.

The Dodgers first baseman was pulled after six innings with a .338 batting average, an NL-best 1.002 on-base-plus-slugging percentage, 21 homers, a major league-high 38 doubles, 75 runs and 93 RBIs, a stat line that plants him firmly in the race for his second NL most valuable player award.

Dodgers starter Tony Gonsolin delivered five rather pedestrian innings, giving up one run and five hits, striking out three and walking two to earn the win and improve to 6-4 with a 4.11 ERA on the season.

The right-hander, whose average fastball velocity of 91.9 mph was down from his 92.5-mph season average, navigated through traffic in his final two innings, getting Jordan Diaz and Ramon Laureano to fly out to center field with two on to end the fourth and JJ Bleday to fly out to the wall in right-center with two on to end the fifth.

Reliever Yency Almonte gave up one hit, struck out three and walked two in two scoreless innings, left-hander Alex Vesia threw a one-two-three eighth, and Ryan Brasier added a scoreless ninth, the game ending with shortstop Miguel Rojas and second baseman Amed Rosario turning their third double play of the game.

Betts sparked a three-run first with a leadoff double to center, and Freeman followed with an RBI single to left-center. Will Smith and Max Muncy walked, and Chris Taylor (infield single) and James Outman (fielder’s-choice grounder) drove in runs.

Betts led off the second with his longest home run as a Dodger, the ball traveling about half-way up the left-field pavilion for a 4-0 lead. Back-to-back doubles by Freeman and Will Smith made it 5-0, and Rosario bounced his first home run as a Dodger off the top of the right-field wall for a 7-0 lead.

Shea Langeliers hit a solo homer to left off Gonsolin to pull the A’s to within 7-1 in the top of the third, but the Dodgers got that run back in the bottom of the third on Rojas’ first homer of the season and first since June 26, 2022, with the Miami Marlins, snapping a string of 549 plate appearances without a homer.

Jason Heyward, who replaced Betts in right field to start the fourth inning, led off the sixth with a homer to right-center, his 11th of the season, to give the Dodgers a 9-1 lead. Outman doubled and scored on a single by Kiké Hernández to make it 10-1 in the seventh.

