Dodgers build early lead to power through Brewers, extend win streak to 10

The Dodgers’ Miguel Rojas celebrates as he rounds third after hitting a solo home run during the second inning against the Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday at Dodger Stadium.

Usually, extended winning streaks take a combination of luck and skill.

On Wednesday night, the Dodgers had plenty of both in a 7-1 defeat of the Milwaukee Brewers at Dodger Stadium, riding fortuitous bounces and well-timed breaks — but also more highly-productive star power — to their 10th straight win.

The Dodgers built an early lead, benefiting from two swinging bunt singles from Will Smith and two catcher‘s interference calls in the first two innings.

They got a solid five-inning, one-run start from Clayton Kershaw, with the help of strong defensive plays from Freddie Freeman and Mookie Betts behind him.

It all amounted to another victory for the streaking Dodgers. They are 14-1 this month, achieved a 10-game win streak for the second straight season and moved 10 games clear of the second-place San Francisco Giants in the National League West.

The Dodgers (73-46) jumped ahead Wednesday in some unusual ways.

In the first, Betts scored after drawing a leadoff walk, advancing to second on a fly out to weak-armed Christain Yelich in left field, taking third on a swinging bunt single from Smith and being driven home by Amed Rosario’s groundout.

When a two-out solo homer from Miguel Rojas, just his third of the year, extended the second inning, Betts singled and meandered his way around the bases again, going to third on a hustle double from Freeman before scoring on a catcher’s interference call against Milwaukee’s William Contreras.

Contreras had been called for catcher’s interference in the bottom of the first, when a swing by J.D. Martinez grazed his glove behind the plate.

During Martinez’s next at-bat in the second, the same thing happened, with Martinez’s bat just clipping Contreras’ glove on what initially appeared to be an inning-ending groundout.

Protecting a 3-1 lead at that point — Mark Canha got the Brewers (65-56) on the board with a second-inning home run — Kershaw tip-toed his way through the rest of the outing.

Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw throws to the plate during the first inning against the Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday. (Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press)

He yielded a two-out double to Conteras in the third, but escaped the inning when Freeman snared a line drive from Carlos Santana in the next at-bat.

Kershaw got into more trouble in the fourth -- Willy Adames hit a one-out double, then Andruw Monasterio drew a walk -- before being bailed out again by Freeman, who snagged another line drive at first and beat Monasterio back to the bag for a double-play that ended the inning.

While Kershaw got through the fifth still shy of the 80-90 pitch limit manager Dave Roberts had set before the game, Roberts decided to turn to the bullpen anyway.

The left-hander lowered his ERA to 2.48, but also collected just two strikeouts while giving up hard-hit balls (those with exit velocities of 95 mph or harder) on eight of the 15 swings the Brewers put in play.

It was still more than enough on a night the Dodgers other stars shined.

Betts reached base in his first four at-bats. Freeman snapped an 0 for 14 skid with a three-hit game, including an RBI double in the sixth that seemingly should have been caught by Milwaukee center fielder Joey Wiemer at the wall.

And as a team, the Dodgers went three for seven with runners in scoring position while getting four scoreless innings from a well-rested bullpen, improving their run differential to a staggering plus-39 since the start of their winning streak.