Dodgers’ Miguel Rojas had his Lamborghini broken into and burglarized after game

Dodgers shortstop Miguel Rojas jogs off the field
Dodgers shortstop Miguel Rojas
(Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)
By Chuck Schilken
Richard Winton
Dodgers shortstop Miguel Rojas had his Lamborghini burglarized in downtown Los Angeles after Tuesday night’s 6-2 win against the Milwaukee Brewers, police sources told The Times.

A suspect smashed out the driver’s side window and stole multiple items from the vehicle, including his mother-in-law’s purse and electronic devices, sources said.

Rojas reportedly was having dinner at a restaurant near the intersection of West Olympic Boulevard and South Broadway Street at the time. The Los Angeles Police Department said a report of a burglary from a vehicle was filed but could not comment on the incident.

Rojas had a hit and drove in two runs as the Dodgers won their ninth straight game to take a nine-game lead in the National League West. The 34-year-old is batting .219 with 22 RBIs since being acquired from the Miami Marlins during the offseason.

Chuck Schilken

Chuck Schilken is a sports reporter on the Fast Break team. He spent more than 18 years with the Los Angeles Times’ Sports Department in a variety of roles. Before joining The Times, he worked for more than a decade as a sports reporter and editor at newspapers in Virginia and Maryland.

Richard Winton

Richard Winton is an investigative crime writer for the Los Angeles Times and part of the team that won the Pulitzer Prize for public service in 2011. Known as @lacrimes on Twitter, during almost 30 years at The Times he also has been part of the breaking news staff that won Pulitzers in 1998, 2004 and 2016.

