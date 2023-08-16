Dodgers’ Miguel Rojas had his Lamborghini broken into and burglarized after game
Dodgers shortstop Miguel Rojas had his Lamborghini burglarized in downtown Los Angeles after Tuesday night’s 6-2 win against the Milwaukee Brewers, police sources told The Times.
A suspect smashed out the driver’s side window and stole multiple items from the vehicle, including his mother-in-law’s purse and electronic devices, sources said.
Rojas reportedly was having dinner at a restaurant near the intersection of West Olympic Boulevard and South Broadway Street at the time. The Los Angeles Police Department said a report of a burglary from a vehicle was filed but could not comment on the incident.
Bobby Miller gave up a run and recorded 18 straight outs, J.D. Martinez hit an RBI double in his return and the Dodgers beat the Milwaukee Brewers 6-2.
Rojas had a hit and drove in two runs as the Dodgers won their ninth straight game to take a nine-game lead in the National League West. The 34-year-old is batting .219 with 22 RBIs since being acquired from the Miami Marlins during the offseason.
