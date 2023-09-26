Advertisement
Dodgers

Who replaced Julio Urías on Dodger Stadium mural? The players who caught him

Dodgers catcher Will Smith reacts after hitting a two-run single during the third inning in Game 7 of the NLCS.
Dodgers catcher Will Smith reacts after hitting a two-run single during the third inning in Game 7 of the National League Championship Series at Globe Life Field. A similar image of Smith now appears in a mural at Dodger Stadium.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
By Chuck SchilkenStaff Writer 
Mookie Betts can still be seen celebrating off to the left.

Clayton Kershaw remains on the right, hoisting the Commissioner’s Trophy.

But the image of Julio Urías in his signature goggles and draped in a Mexican flag no longer appears in the center of a Dodger Stadium mural celebrating the team’s 2020 World Series championship.

The mural, located at the loge-level entrance in right field, had been covered earlier this month after Urías was arrested on suspicion of domestic violence outside of BMO Stadium. But now the cover has been removed to reveal the images of catchers Austin Barnes and Will Smith in the spot once occupied by that of Urías.

“Got to spend a couple days adding @will.smith & @austin.barnes5 to the 2020 Dodgers World Series mural,” the mural’s artist, Jonas Never, wrote on Instagram next to a photo of his updated work. “Nice to be able to give the catchers some love.”

Never has painted numerous murals around Los Angeles, including one of Dodgers reliever Joe Kelly’s infamous pouty face on the side of the Floyd’s 99 Barbershop in Silver Lake, less than two miles from Dodger Stadium.

“Got another mural in the works at the stadium too (not over any old walls… a new one),” Never wrote last week on Instagram.

Urías’ time with the Dodgers appears to be over. A second mural featuring his image at Dodger Stadium has been painted over and his locker has been cleared. He is set to be a free agent after the season.

In the new version of Never’s Dodger Stadium mural, Smith is shown pointing and yelling while running the bases, and Barnes appears in catcher’s gear. Never and the Dodgers did not respond to The Times’ request for comment regarding this story.

Never’s Instagram timeline also features individual photos of Dodgers players, including Urías, standing in front of the original version of the mural.

“I can’t get over how unreal it is to have a piece at Dodger Stadium!” Never wrote in 2021. “So here’s some more of favorite photos (with some of my favorite players).”

Chuck Schilken

