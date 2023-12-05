Advertisement
Dodgers

Dodgers met with Shohei Ohtani last week, Dave Roberts says

Shohei Ohtani runs for the Angels in July.
Angels designated hitter Shohei Ohtani during a game against the New York Yankees on July 18 in Anaheim.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
Los Angeles Times staff Jack Harris
By Jack Harris
Staff WriterFollow
Share
NASHVILLE — 

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Tuesday that the team met with free agent Shohei Ohtani at Dodger Stadium last week.

There were no players present and the Dodgers don’t have any future meetings scheduled with Ohtani. “Clearly, Shohei is our top priority,” Roberts said.

Ohtani, the two-way superstar, last month won his second American League most valuable player award with the Angels.

Advertisement

This is a developing story that will be updated.

Angels' Shohei Ohtani on July 21, 2023.

Angels

Shohei Ohtani’s free agency is playing out in secrecy. That’s not good for MLB

Don’t expect the two-way superstar to announce who he’s signing with like LeBron James did with “The Decision.”

Dec. 4, 2023

Dodgers
Jack Harris

Jack Harris covers the Dodgers for the Los Angeles Times. Before that, he covered the Angels, the Kings and almost everything else the L.A. sports scene had to offer. A Phoenix native, he originally interned at The Times before joining the staff in 2019.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement