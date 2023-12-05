Dodgers met with Shohei Ohtani last week, Dave Roberts says

Angels designated hitter Shohei Ohtani during a game against the New York Yankees on July 18 in Anaheim.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Tuesday that the team met with free agent Shohei Ohtani at Dodger Stadium last week.

There were no players present and the Dodgers don’t have any future meetings scheduled with Ohtani. “Clearly, Shohei is our top priority,” Roberts said.

Ohtani, the two-way superstar, last month won his second American League most valuable player award with the Angels.

This is a developing story that will be updated.