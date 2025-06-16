Photos: Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani pitches for first time after Tommy John surgery

All eyes are on Shohei Ohtani, as he made his long-awaited return to the pitching mound and delivered his first pitches as a member of the Dodgers on Monday night against the San Diego Padres at Dodger Stadium. Ohtani last pitched on Aug. 23, 2023, while with the Angels. He would undergo his second Tommy John surgery the following month.

Ohtani is 38-19 with 3.01 earned-run average over 86 starts in his MLB career entering Monday’s game and finished fourth in the AL Cy Young Award voting in 2022, when he went 15-9 with a 2.33 ERA. He is expected to help bolster a depleted Dodgers starting rotation that has been missing Blake Snell and Tyler Glasnow, among others, for extended stretches this season.

Shohei Ohtani pitches for the Dodgers against the San Diego Padres at Dodger Stadium on Monday. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Shohei Ohtani delivers against the San Diego Padres at Dodger Stadium on Monday. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Shohei Ohtani pitches against the San Diego Padres on Monday. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Dodgers pitcher Shohei Ohtani in Phoenix in February. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Dodgers pitcher Shohei Ohtani throws during spring training in Phoenix in February. (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)

Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani enters the field at the Tokyo Dome for a workout ahead of the Tokyo Series against the Chicago Cubs in March. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)

Dodgers’ Shohei Ohtani warms up during a baseball spring training workout in Phoenix. (Matt York / Associated Press)

Fans head up some stairs wearing Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto jerseys before the game between the Dodgers and the Detroit Tigers at Dodger Stadium on March 27. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)

Dodgers two-way player Shohei Ohtani runs onto the field during introductions during the Dodgers’ home opener in March. (Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times)

The Dodgers’ Shohei Ohtani throws a live batting practice before a game against the New York Mets on May 25. (Adam Hunger/AP)

The Dodgers’ Shohei Ohtani throws in the outfield before a game against the New York Mets at Dodger Stadium on June 4. (Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times)

Dodgers coaches keep a watchful eye as Shohei Ohtani throws in the bullpen before the game against the New York Mets at Dodger Stadium on June 4. (Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times)

Dodgers fans watch as Shohei Ohtani throws in the outfield before the game against the New York Mets at Dodger Stadium on June 4. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

The Dodgers’ Shohei Ohtani plays catch before the Dodgers take on the New York Mets at Dodger Stadium on June 2. (Luke Johnson / Los Angeles Times)

