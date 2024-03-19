Shohei Ohtani target of reported bomb threat, but Dodgers still set to play Padres

The Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency reportedly received an email Wednesday about a bomb threat at the Gocheok Sky Dome, where the Dodgers are set to begin their season against the San Diego Padres on Wednesday night as part of Major League Baseball’s World Tour Seoul Series.

However, no dangerous or suspicious situation was found, according to the Yonhap News Agency, and a Major League Baseball spokesperson said that Wednesday night’s game was scheduled to proceed as planned.

“The safety and security of our fans and everyone in the ballparks where we play are always our first priority,” the league said in a statement. “MLB Security works closely with local officials to ensure a safe environment for all those who attend our games. MLB, along with the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency and other local officials, will continue to monitor the situation closely and take any appropriate steps throughout the event.”

According to local media reports in South Korea’s capital city, police received an email Wednesday morning from a person threatening to bomb Gocheok Sky Dome to harm Shohei Ohtani and others during the Dodgers and Padres international opening day game Wednesday night.

Police are working to track down the sender of the email, per Yonhap News, and plan to deploy law enforcement personnel to search the stadium.

As of Wednesday afternoon local time, there was no indication that security at the venue had been compromised.

The Dodgers and Padres are set to play a two-game series Wednesday and Thursday at Gocheok Sky Dome, in what will be the first regular-season MLB games to take place in South Korea.