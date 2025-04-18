Advertisement
Dodgers

Anticipating birth of first child, Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani won’t play vs. Rangers

Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani is introduced before the team's home opener against the Detroit Tigers on March 27.
(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)
Los Angeles Times staff Jack Harris
By Jack Harris
Staff Writer Follow

ARLINGTON, Texas — Shohei Ohtani has had plenty on milestones moments on the field in the last year.

This weekend, he’s about to have one off of it.

The Dodgers slugger and reigning National League MVP is being placed on the paternity list, manager Dave Roberts announced, in anticipation of the birth of his first child this weekend.

Ohtani stayed back in Los Angeles with his wife, Mamiko Tanaka, according to Roberts, and will be replaced on the roster during the Dodgers series against the Texas Rangers by veteran outfielder Eddie Rosario, who was called up from triple A.

Advertisement
LOS ANGELES, CA - APRIL 11: Los Angeles Dodgers' Tommy Edman celebrates with first base coach Los Dodgers' Chris Woodward after hitting a three-run home run that scored Freddie Freeman and Teoscar Hernandez during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs at Dodger Stadium on Friday, April 11, 2025 in Los Angeles, CA. (Kevork Djansezian / For The Times)

Dodgers

Dodgers coach Chris Woodward is ‘proud’ of Rangers managerial stint, despite 2022 firing

Dodgers first base coach Chris Woodward returns to Globe Life Field this weekend for the first time since being fired as manager of the Rangers — a year before they won the World Series.

Ohtani can stay on the paternity list for up to three days — which would rule him out until next week’s series against the Cubs at Wrigley Field — but Roberts said it’s possible he could rejoin the team later this weekend in Texas.

To make room on the 40-man roster for Rosario, the Dodgers transferred reliever Edgardo Henriquez to the 60-day injured list.

Sports

Pitching help on the way, improved bats, too? | Dodgers Debate

Los Angeles Times reporter Jack Harris and columnists Bill Plaschke and Dylan Hernández discuss where the team’s pitching woes are, how they might improve and which Dodgers Debate reporter is most stylish?

More to Read

Dodgers
Jack Harris

Jack Harris covers the Dodgers for the Los Angeles Times. Before that, he covered the Angels, the Kings and almost everything else the L.A. sports scene had to offer. A Phoenix native, he originally interned at The Times before joining the staff in 2019.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Most Read in Dodgers

Advertisement
Advertisement