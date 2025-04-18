Anticipating birth of first child, Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani won’t play vs. Rangers

Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani is introduced before the team’s home opener against the Detroit Tigers on March 27.

Shohei Ohtani has had plenty on milestones moments on the field in the last year.

This weekend, he’s about to have one off of it.

The Dodgers slugger and reigning National League MVP is being placed on the paternity list, manager Dave Roberts announced, in anticipation of the birth of his first child this weekend.

Ohtani stayed back in Los Angeles with his wife, Mamiko Tanaka, according to Roberts, and will be replaced on the roster during the Dodgers series against the Texas Rangers by veteran outfielder Eddie Rosario, who was called up from triple A.

Ohtani can stay on the paternity list for up to three days — which would rule him out until next week’s series against the Cubs at Wrigley Field — but Roberts said it’s possible he could rejoin the team later this weekend in Texas.

To make room on the 40-man roster for Rosario, the Dodgers transferred reliever Edgardo Henriquez to the 60-day injured list.